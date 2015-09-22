Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab thrashed by Karachi police

Nawab shot to fame after his piece to camera for Eid festival went viral on social media.

Popular Pakistani TV reporter Chand Nawab was reportedly beaten up by Karachi Railway police on Tuesday. Nawab shot to fame after his report on Eid festival went viral on social media.

Nawab, who works for 92 News Channel as a reporter, was manhandled along with his team at Cantt Station by the police.

According to reports, Nawab was reportedly covering scalping of train tickets when the railway officials and police allegedly thrashed him and his team members including DSNG driver and engineers.

A character inspired by Nawab was a part of Bollywood blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was directed by Kabir Khan.

