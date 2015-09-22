Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
  • Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab thrashed by Karachi police

Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab thrashed by Karachi police

Popular Pakistani TV reporter Chand Nawab was reportedly beaten up by Karachi Railway police on Tuesday.

chand nawab, chand nawab beaten up, chand nawab beaten up by police, pakistani reporter, pakistan, karachi, chand nawab tharshed Nawab shot to fame after his piece to camera for Eid festival went viral on social media.
Popular Pakistani TV reporter Chand Nawab was reportedly beaten up by Karachi Railway police on Tuesday. Nawab shot to fame after his report on Eid festival went viral on social media.

Nawab, who works for 92 News Channel as a reporter, was manhandled along with his team at Cantt Station by the police.

According to reports, Nawab was reportedly covering scalping of train tickets when the railway officials and police allegedly thrashed him and his team members including DSNG driver and engineers.

Watch: Chand Nawab’s popular Karachi video

A character inspired by Nawab was a part of Bollywood blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was directed by Kabir Khan.

