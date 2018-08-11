Nearly 400 killed due to earthquake in Indonesian island of Lombok

A man inspects the ruins of houses at a village affected by Sunday’s earthquake in Kayangan, Lombok Island, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The north of Lombok has been devastated by the magnitude 7.0 quake that struck Sunday night, damaging thousands of buildings and killing a large number of people. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago) A man inspects the ruins of houses at a village affected by Sunday’s earthquake in Kayangan, Lombok Island, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The north of Lombok has been devastated by the magnitude 7.0 quake that struck Sunday night, damaging thousands of buildings and killing a large number of people. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago)

A series of earthquakes on the Indonesian island of Lombok has claimed at least 387 lives so far, injuring as many as 13,000 and displacing 387,000 people from their homes, informed the national disaster agency, reported AFP.

According to AFP, a magnitude of 6.9 quake shook the island on Sunday collapsing several buildings and killing 17 people in its first tremor.

“It’s predicted the death toll will continue to grow because there are still victims who are suspected of being buried by landslides and under rubble, and there are victims that have not been recorded and reported to posts,” national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Nugroho said the emergency period has been extended to another 14 days as this would be helpful in dealing with the “many problems” that continue to exist on the field.

Almost a week into the earthquake, hundreds of thousands of displaced people are still short of clean water, food and medicine, said the authorities. Many displaced people have set up tents or tarpaulins near their flattened homes and provisions such as makeshift medical facilities have been set up to treat the injured.

Northern Lombok has reportedly suffered the maximum damage and claimed lives of around 334 people.

However, not all evacuees have received assistance, especially in the mountainous north of the island.

“The main problem is the distribution of supplies to thousands of refugee points. “Most of the roads in North Lombok were damaged by the earthquake,” said Nugroho.

