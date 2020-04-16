Nearly 2,600 US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally

A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 pm Eastern Time. (Image for representation) A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 pm Eastern Time. (Image for representation)

The United States on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University said.

A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 pm Eastern Time, compared with the same time the previous evening, bringing the total number of US deaths to 28,326 — higher than any other nation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.