Thursday, April 16, 2020
COVID19

Nearly 2,600 US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally

The United States on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours.

By: AFP | Washington | Published: April 16, 2020 9:16:02 am
The United States on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University said.

A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 pm Eastern Time, compared with the same time the previous evening, bringing the total number of US deaths to 28,326 — higher than any other nation.

