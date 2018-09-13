Nazis stole his Renoir painting. His granddaughter finally got it back

Geoffrey S Berman, the United States attorney in Manhattan, left, and Sylvie Sulitzer unveil a Renoir painting that was stolen from Sulitzer’s grandfather, Alfred Weinberger, by Nazis, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan. (Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times) Geoffrey S Berman, the United States attorney in Manhattan, left, and Sylvie Sulitzer unveil a Renoir painting that was stolen from Sulitzer’s grandfather, Alfred Weinberger, by Nazis, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan. (Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times)

In the 1970s, it changed hands in Johannesburg and London. More recently, it was sold for $180,000 in New York and, for $390,000, in Michigan by a gallery known for selling “fine art” on cruise ships.

Each time, the truth about the 12-by-15-inch impressionist painting went unmentioned: The Nazis had stolen it from a bank vault in Paris.

The canvas, painted by Pierre-Auguste Renoir in the last year of his life, had belonged to Alfred Weinberger, a Parisian collector and dealer who was Jewish. It was one of several Renoirs that Weinberger had owned.

Weinberger’s granddaughter and only heir, Sylvie Sulitzer, had never seen it — until Wednesday, when the painting, “Two Women in a Garden,” became the centerpiece of an emotional ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan.

“My family left Paris to escape the Gestapo,” Sulitzer said. “I’m very thankful to be able to show my beloved family, wherever they are, that after all they’ve been through, there is justice.”

Sulitzer, who is 59 and lives about 15 miles from Marseille in the south of France, got her first look surrounded by law enforcement officials who had worked to see that the painting was turned over to her. Among the officials were William F. Sweeney Jr., the head of the FBI’s New York office, and Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, who said before the ceremony that the outcome “brings some measure of justice to the Weinberger family and to Madame Sulitzer.”

“It’s been three-quarters of a century since it was looted,” he said, “but it’s very important to us to bring whatever sense of justice we can.”

The Nazis plundered France during World War II; by some accounts, they seized more than one-third of all privately owned art in the country. Much of the pilfered art, including “Two Women in the Garden,” was taken to the Jeu de Paume museum in Paris, which the Germans had turned into a depository.

Sulitzer, who lived with her grandparents when she was a child, said she knew nothing about the painting until she was contacted several years ago by a German lawyer who specializes in reclaiming valuables that were seized by the Nazis. Sulitzer said her grandfather had not talked about the Renoir or the Nazi occupation.

“As far as I can remember,” she said, “nobody ever spoke about the war.”

On Wednesday, she and Berman lifted a white covering to reveal the painting. She looked at it for a long moment.

“Lovely colours,” she said later. “Lovely painting.”

But she also said she might have to sell it.

Like many works of art plundered by the Nazis, the painting has a painful and circuitous history. “From the standpoint of the travels of this painting, it moved around the world in a way that few other pieces that you’d have been on the lookout for restitution did,” Michael Glickman, the president of the museum, said before the ceremony. “Certainly over the last five years, this has been an effort to reclaim the painting and reconnect it with Mrs. Sulitzer.”

But the effort began long before 2013, when Sulitzer learned that the painting had been listed for sale at Christie’s in New York. The officials said on Wednesday that her grandfather had tried repeatedly over the years to get the painting back, filing a claim for “Two Women” with French restitution authorities in 1947 and with their German counterparts in 1958.

Weinberger died in 1977, a month before he would have turned 90, without seeing the painting again. He and his wife Marie had fled to the French Alps as the Nazis tightened their hold on Paris during the war. Sulitzer said the Nazis pressed him, as an art expert, to authenticate the art they had plundered. “Of course, it was impossible for him to accept” such an assignment, she said, and he became a maquisard, as rural anti-Nazi resistance fighters were known.

But first he stored 13 prized canvases in a bank vault in Paris, including “Two Women,” four other Renoirs and one by French romantic painter Eugene Delacroix, the subject of a retrospective at the Metropolitan Museum of Art that is scheduled to open next week. The Nazis, who seized hundreds of thousands of pieces of art during World War II, confiscated Weinberger’s paintings in December 1941. The Nazi unit that raided the vault kept meticulous records of the works it took, even photographing them, the authorities at the ceremony said.

Weinberger reclaimed six of his paintings after the war, but the Renoirs were not among them. Many Nazi-pilfered artworks were shipped to Germany, but the exact whereabouts of “Two Women in a Garden” during the war is uncertain. It was eventually sent to a gallery in London and then surfaced in 1975 in a Sotheby’s sale in Johannesburg.

Sotheby’s auctioned it again in London two years later. Auction-house executives familiar with the case said it was offered for sale at Christie’s in December 1996, when no one bought it, and in June 1997. It went on the block again at an auction house in Zurich in 1999.

Its next appearance was at Sotheby’s in New York in 2005, with a presale estimate of $150,000 to $200,000. It sold for $180,000. Officials said the buyer was Park West Gallery, which runs art galleries on more than 100 cruise ships and organizes auctions onboard, entertaining customers who are not playing the slots or taking in a show.

“Everything about that transaction felt, smelled and sounded normal,” said Paul Schweip, a lawyer for Park West, which put it on the block again in 2009, with the same estimated value. But it did not sell until 2012, when Park West sold it — not on a cruise ship, Schweip said, but at Park West’s home base in Southfield, Michigan. The price was $390,000.

The buyer, who was not identified, took the painting to Christie’s in 2013, and it was listed for sale. The provenance then, as in the earlier Sotheby’s sales, was traced to a gallery in London with no mention of Weinberger or the Nazi confiscation.

“Christie’s advertised the sale,” Berman said. Sulitzer heard about the sale, and her lawyer called Christie’s, which withdrew it and called the FBI, which began its own inquiry.

