Why is Israel angry over ‘NAZA’, the Gaza documentary that won at Venice?

Directors Rachel Szor, left, and Yuval Abraham, winners of the special jury prize for the film 'Naza', pose for photographers at the awards photo call during the closing ceremony of the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. (Photo: AP)

An Israeli documentary featuring testimony from 24 military and intelligence insiders who allege that civilian deaths were routinely factored into Israeli military operations in Gaza has triggered a backlash in Israel, days after winning the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.

25-minute standing ovation at Venice

The documentary “NAZA”, directed by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, received a record 24.5-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. It won the festival’s Special Jury Prize on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the filmmakers of incitement and antisemitism, while IDF Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir has ordered an investigation into possible leaks of confidential military information linked to the film.