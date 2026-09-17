Why is Israel angry over ‘NAZA’, the Gaza documentary that won at Venice?

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 17, 2026 07:41 PM IST
Directors Rachel Szor, left, and Yuval Abraham, winners of the special jury prize for the film 'Naza', pose for photographers at the awards photo call during the closing ceremony of the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. (Photo: AP)
An Israeli documentary featuring testimony from 24 military and intelligence insiders who allege that civilian deaths were routinely factored into Israeli military operations in Gaza has triggered a backlash in Israel, days after winning the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.
25-minute standing ovation at Venice
The documentary “NAZA”, directed by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, received a record 24.5-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. It won the festival’s Special Jury Prize on Saturday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the filmmakers of incitement and antisemitism, while IDF Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir has ordered an investigation into possible leaks of confidential military information linked to the film.
The documentary’s title, “NAZA”, refers to an Israeli military and intelligence acronym used to indicate the number of civilians expected to be killed in an airstrike. The film features anonymous interviews with 24 Israeli military and intelligence personnel who were involved in operations during the Gaza war, news agency Associated Press reported.
“NAZA”, a documentary about Israel’s AI-powered mass killing in Gaza, received a 25-minute ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
It features Israeli intelligence personnel and whistleblowers discussing how Palestinians were targeted.
The documentary’s sources allege that Israeli military operations in Gaza used AI-assisted systems to help identify and select targets, while commanders could approve strikes despite anticipating civilian casualties.
The film presents these accounts as evidence of a systematic approach to civilian deaths. The Israeli military has rejected the allegations, saying the identities and backgrounds of the anonymous sources cannot be verified and that human personnel, rather than AI, make decisions on selecting and approving strikes.
The Israeli army has in the past acknowledged using it to help identify targets but defended saying that a human being makes the final call before striking the location.
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Why has the film triggered backlash in Israel?
However, the documentary has set off a firestorm in Israel, with politicians and military officials describing “NAZA” as anti-Israel and lacking context of the war. The AP report adds that those opposing the film have all acknowledged they haven’t watched it. Netanyahu’s cabinet members, and even the opposition members of Israel, have criticised the film, describing it as antisemitic and a part of a broader campaign to defame the country. Notably, the documentary is released a month before Israel’s general election.
Netanyahu, in a video message, said, “It’s shocking. We are fighting global antisemitic incitement , and when it comes from within us, it is intolerable.” The prime minister added, “And now two Israeli directors portraying the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) as war criminals receive applause at the Venice festival.”
Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar has called for the citizenship of the documentary’s co-directors, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, to be revoked, accusing them of “treason against the state”. The film was produced by The Guardian and James Wilson of JW Films, with Jonathan Glazer serving as executive producer.
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