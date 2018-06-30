Pakistan general elections: Nawaz Sharif’s relative to contest from a party backed by JuD

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

A close relative of Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is contesting the July 25 general election from a party backed by Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s political outfit, according to a media report.

Begum Saira Bano, a cousin of Kulsoom Nawaz (the wife of Sharif), is contesting from a provincial assembly seat on the platform of Allah-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT), which is supported by Saeed’s Milli Muslim League (MML).

The MML is the political face of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD).

Hafiz Saeed ‘s son and son-in-law are among 265 JuD candidates contesting on AAT platform in July 25 general elections as the MML has failed to get registered as a political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

