Nawaz Sharif conviction LIVE updates: This will be remembered as a black day in history, says Shahbaz Sharif

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-graft court in Pakistan on Friday. Sharif’s daughter Maryam was also sentenced to seven years in a corruption case involving the purchase of four luxury apartments in London’s Avenfield House. Accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir pronounced the verdict behind closed doors. The verdict, which has already been postponed once, comes ahead of the general elections in Pakistan on 25 July and will impact the poll prospects of the Pakistan Muslim League, Nawaz (PML-N), which is facing stiff competition from Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.
Live Blog
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif convicted: Follow Live updates
Sharif was disqualified from office last year by the Supreme Court, which declared him "dishonest" for not disclosing a separate monthly income from a company owned by his son.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
1990 – First elected prime minister
1993 – Removed as prime minister by Pakistan’s president. He is reinstated by Supreme Court but then resigns under pressure and his party loses elections to the Pakistan People’s Party of Benazir Bhutto.
1997- Elected prime minister for second time.
2000-2007 – Allowed to go into exile in Saudi Arabia in 2000 amid reports of a deal with the military, he was given a presidential pardon the day his family left.
2008 – Loses election to the party of Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated ahead of the polls.
2013 – Elected prime minister for the third time.
April 4, 2016 – The leaked Panama Papers show the involvement of Sharif’s family in offshore companies
July 28, 2017 – Supreme Court declares Sharif disqualified from office for not declaring income from a company in United Arab Emirates
April 13, 2018 – The Supreme Court further rules Sharif is banned from political office for life.
Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif had earlier on Monday accused the country chief justice of rushing through the hearings in the three corruption cases filed against him, terming it an “extremely unfortunate” example of “oppression and injustice”.
Sharif claimed that his fundamental rights were being violated as no lawyer would take up a case where he is not even allowed time to prepare and is asked to appear even on the weekends.
“Does the chief justice (Mian Saqib Nisar) not know that justice rushed is justice crushed?” Sharif, 68, was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.
Reacting to the verdict, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imarn Khan said, 'This is the beginning of a new Pakistan.'
"Nobody would take me seriously when I used to say that Sharifs and Zardari have bought properties abroad," Khan said according to a report in Dawn. He further said that Sharif should have been arrested much earlier had the institutions in Pakistan were functioning properly.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had earlier on Thursday accused Nawaz Sharif of presenting his wife's ailment as a tool to emotionally blackmail the people of Pakistan. 'Nawaz Sharif you will read this Avenfield reference verdict in newspapers; Adiala jail is waiting for you,' Imran maintained.
Shehbaz Sharif, brother of Nawaz Sharif. (Source: ANI)
All our candidates of PMLN are going to contest the election and during their campaign, they'll use the platform to highlight the injustice done to us and our disappointment in the decision, said Shehbaz Sharif, brother of Nawaz Sharif on Islamabad Court's verdict in Avenfield Reference case.
"We will take all legal and constitutional routes to fight for justice. Nawaz Sharif has always fought bravely," he added.
According to media reports, Sharif and Maryam were in their apartment in the Avenfield building in London when the decision was announced. Besides Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar, his sons Hassan and Hussain were also co-accused. The two sons never appeared before the court and were declared as absconders. The judgement runs into over 100 pages.
According to a report in Dawn, PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif on Friday held a press conference soon after the Avenfield corruption reference verdict was announced. "This will be remembered as a black day in history," Shahbaz said while adding that Nawaz appeared before the accountability court 109 times.