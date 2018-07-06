Nawaz Sharif conviction LIVE updates: This will be remembered as a black day in history, says Shahbaz Sharif

Some highlights of Sharif’s career

1990 – First elected prime minister

1993 – Removed as prime minister by Pakistan’s president. He is reinstated by Supreme Court but then resigns under pressure and his party loses elections to the Pakistan People’s Party of Benazir Bhutto.

1997- Elected prime minister for second time.

2000-2007 – Allowed to go into exile in Saudi Arabia in 2000 amid reports of a deal with the military, he was given a presidential pardon the day his family left.

2008 – Loses election to the party of Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated ahead of the polls.

2013 – Elected prime minister for the third time.

April 4, 2016 – The leaked Panama Papers show the involvement of Sharif’s family in offshore companies

July 28, 2017 – Supreme Court declares Sharif disqualified from office for not declaring income from a company in United Arab Emirates

April 13, 2018 – The Supreme Court further rules Sharif is banned from political office for life.