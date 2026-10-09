Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026: Bus driver’s daughter who took on apartheid

Nobel Peace Prize 2026: Born in Durban on September 23, 1941, to Indian parents of Tamil descent, Navanethem "Navi" Pillay became the first Black woman appointed to South Africa’s High Court in 1995, following the end of apartheid.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 04:02 PM IST
Navi Pillay, Nobel Peace Prize 2026,Navanethem “Navi” Pillay won the Nobel Peace Prize 2026 on Friday.
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Nobel Peace Prize 2026: Navanethem “Navi” Pillay won the Nobel Peace Prize 2026 on Friday “for her efforts to promote peace and international ⁠law,” ​the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. The peace prize is the ​fifth ​Nobel awarded this ⁠week, after literature, chemistry, physics and ‌medicine. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won in 2025.

Five things about Navanethem “Navi” Pillay:

1. First Black woman to serve as a judge on South Africa’s High Court: Born in Durban on September 23, 1941, to Indian parents of Tamil descent, Navanethem “Navi” Pillay grew up under apartheid and went on to build a career defending anti-apartheid activists and advancing human rights and equality.  Pillay became the first Black woman appointed to South Africa’s High Court in 1995, following the end of apartheid.

2. Defended anti-apartheid activists: In 1967, Pillay became the first woman to open a law practice in South Africa’s Natal province. She defended anti-apartheid activists and fought against the mistreatment of political detainees.

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3. Played a key role in a landmark genocide case: As a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, she contributed to the landmark Akayesu case, which established that rape and sexual violence could constitute acts of genocide under certain circumstances. She served as the tribunal’s president from 1999 to 2003.

4. Led the UN’s human rights office: She also served as a judge and president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, a judge at the International Criminal Court and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.

5. Studied at Harvard and co-founded a women’s rights organisation: Pillay earned a master’s degree in law in 1982 and a Doctor of Juridical Science degree in 1988 from Harvard University. She also co-founded Equality Now, an international organisation working to advance women’s rights.

 
 
      

Profile

Navi Pillay: The bus driver’s daughter who took on apartheid, then the world

From Durban’s courtrooms to the UN’s top human rights job, a career built on firsts.

Navanethem PillaySouth AfricaUN rights chief 2008–14

THE JOURNEY

Five cities, one cause

  
Durban1941–95
Harvard1982–88
Arusha1995–2003
The Hague2003–08
Geneva2008–14

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICABorn in Clairwood on 23 September 1941; studied and practised law there under apartheid.

CAMBRIDGE, USHarvard Law School: a master’s in law in 1982, then a doctorate in 1988.

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL TRIBUNAL FOR RWANDAElected judge by the UN General Assembly; president of the tribunal, 1999–2003.

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURTJudge in the Appeals Division from February 2003 until she resigned in August 2008.

UNITED NATIONSUN High Commissioner for Human Rights, from 1 September 2008.

BY THE NUMBERS

8Children in the poor Durban family she grew up in
4Years as the only woman judge on the Rwanda tribunal
5thUN High Commissioner for Human Rights
64thOn Forbes’ list of the world’s most powerful women, 2009

EARLY LIFE

A poor childhood under apartheid

Her parents were poor descendants of Tamil immigrants from southern India. Her father drove a bus all his working life; her mother was a homemaker who had not been allowed to go to school.

1963

BA, University of Natal, where she joined the Non-European Unity Movement (NEUM).

1965

LLB, University of Natal. She then did her articles under N.T. Naicker, a banned activist under house arrest.

1988

Doctor of Juridical Science, Harvard Law School, after a master’s in law there in 1982.

TRAILBLAZER

A career of firsts

1967First woman of colour to start a law practice in Natal province
1988First South African to earn a doctorate in law from Harvard Law School
1995First Black woman to act as a judge of South Africa’s High Court

THE ACTIVIST LAWYER

Defending apartheid’s opponents

She spent decades defending anti-apartheid activists and exposed the torture many of them suffered in detention. Among those she represented:

Phyllis Naidoo10 NEUM members1971Gaby Pillayher husbandSaths CooperStrini Moodley
 

1973: Won the right of political prisoners to legal counsel.

Also a law lecturer from 1980, and vice-president of the council of the University of Durban-Westville from 1995.

RWANDA TRIBUNAL

The case that made rape a crime of genocide

In Prosecutor v. Akayesu (1998), a three-judge chamber that included Pillay ruled that rape and sexual violence could constitute genocide. It was the first genocide judgment by an international court.

“From time immemorial, rape has been regarded as spoils of war. Now it will be considered a war crime.”

Navi Pillay, in an interview on the Akayesu ruling

THE UN YEARS

The world’s top human rights post

24 JULY 2008

Nominated by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon

28 JULY 2008

Approved by the UN General Assembly

AUGUST 2008

Resigns from the International Criminal Court

1 SEPTEMBER 2008

Takes office in Geneva

1 SEPTEMBER 2012

Mandate renewed for two more years

CONTROVERSIES

Under fire

2009Sri Lanka

In March 2009 she said actions by both the army and the LTTE may violate international law. The government rejected it; minister Mahinda Samarasinghe called her casualty figures “unconfirmed”.

2010The Nobel ceremony

Rights groups criticised her decision not to attend the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony for jailed Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo. Her office cited a clashing Human Rights Day event in Geneva.

WOMEN’S RIGHTS

Equality, written into law

Women’s National Coalition

A member in the early 1990s of the alliance that helped secure the equality clause in South Africa’s Constitution.

Equality Now

Co-founded the international women’s rights group in New York in 1992.

HONOURS

Recognition

2003

Gruber Prize for Women’s Rights

2015

Honorary Doctor of Laws, Tufts University

2017

Honorary doctorate, Durban University of Technology

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

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