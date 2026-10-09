Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026: Bus driver’s daughter who took on apartheid

Nobel Peace Prize 2026: Navanethem “Navi” Pillay won the Nobel Peace Prize 2026 on Friday “for her efforts to promote peace and international ⁠law,” ​the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. The peace prize is the ​fifth ​Nobel awarded this ⁠week, after literature, chemistry, physics and ‌medicine. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won in 2025.

Five things about Navanethem “Navi” Pillay:

1. First Black woman to serve as a judge on South Africa’s High Court: Born in Durban on September 23, 1941, to Indian parents of Tamil descent, Navanethem “Navi” Pillay grew up under apartheid and went on to build a career defending anti-apartheid activists and advancing human rights and equality. Pillay became the first Black woman appointed to South Africa’s High Court in 1995, following the end of apartheid.