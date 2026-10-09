‘Hater of America’: Trump attacks Navi Pillay, sanctions ICC as Nobel Peace Prize 2026 winner roasts US president

Nobel Peace Prize 2026 winner Navi Pillay and US President Donald Trump. (AP/enhance using AI)

US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court on Friday, hours after former ICC judge Navi Pillay won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her work in international criminal justice, setting a fresh confrontation between Washington and its European allies, news agency Reuters reported.

Trump also responded to being passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize for a second straight year by sharing a post from his former impeachment lawyer calling Pillay “an unabashed hater of America and Israel” who “has never done a thing to foster peace”.

The post, written by David Schoen, who defended Trump in his 2021 Senate impeachment trial over the January 6 attack, was reposted by the president to his 10 million followers shortly afterwards.

“Today the Nobel Committee shamed itself beyond repair and demeaned the once great Nobel Peace Prize by giving it to the UN’s Navi Pillay,” Schoen wrote.

“Pillay is an unabashed hater of America and Israel. In her position, she celebrated terrorists and rewarded Hamas. She conducted a phony ‘investigation’ claiming to find that Israel committed genocide and urging prosecution. She has no credibility in any normal sphere and has never done a thing to foster peace. Just the opposite. But what could be expected from a committee that previously gave the once coveted peace prize to Yasser Arafat?”

TRUMP: Reposts Schoenlaw criticism of Nobel Committee for awarding Peace Prize to UN’s Navi Pillay, accusing her of rewarding Hamas and hostility toward America and Israel https://t.co/8aH1DvgR1R — Trump Truths (@trumptruthsbot) October 9, 2026

Trump vs ICC

The Trump administration has long been hostile to the court and has previously imposed sanctions on its prosecutors and judges. Friday’s move would go far further, by potentially punishing companies that provide services to the court itself, the report added.

Story continues below this ad

“President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement reviewed by Reuters ahead ⁠of the ​official announcement.

“That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court. We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate.”

Washington has long been angry over ICC arrest warrants issued for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and over a past investigation into actions of US soldiers in Afghanistan which the ICC has since closed.

The court, founded in 2002 to prosecute ​war ​crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, counts 125 countries as member states, including all EU ⁠countries and all members of the NATO alliance apart from the United States and Turkey.

Story continues below this ad

It has received strong public backing in the past from member countries, including major US allies, and is based in ‌the Netherlands, an EU and NATO member.

Navi Pillay, who was born to Indian parents of Tamil descent, the South African jurist has served as a judge on the ICC’s Appeals Chamber from 2003 to 2008. In its citation, the prize committee said it had sought to “issue a reminder” at a time when “judges and institutions of international law are under political attack”.

“An international legal system in which war criminals are held to account and the victims of abuse see justice served is a precondition for a peaceful world,” the committee said.

Rubio said the sanctions had been structured to give the court and its member states ⁠an opportunity to address US concerns.

Story continues below this ad

Navi Pillay’s reaction goes viral

Reacting to the announcement, Pillay joked that she might share the award with US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

Profile Navi Pillay: The bus driver’s daughter who took on apartheid, then the world From Durban’s courtrooms to the UN’s top human rights job, a career built on firsts. Navanethem Pillay South Africa UN rights chief 2008–14 THE JOURNEY Five cities, one cause Durban 1941–95 Harvard 1982–88 Arusha 1995–2003 The Hague 2003–08 Geneva 2008–14 DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICABorn in Clairwood on 23 September 1941; studied and practised law there under apartheid. CAMBRIDGE, USHarvard Law School: a master’s in law in 1982, then a doctorate in 1988. INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL TRIBUNAL FOR RWANDAElected judge by the UN General Assembly; president of the tribunal, 1999–2003. INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURTJudge in the Appeals Division from February 2003 until she resigned in August 2008. UNITED NATIONSUN High Commissioner for Human Rights, from 1 September 2008. BY THE NUMBERS 8Children in the poor Durban family she grew up in 4Years as the only woman judge on the Rwanda tribunal 5thUN High Commissioner for Human Rights 64thOn Forbes’ list of the world’s most powerful women, 2009 EARLY LIFE A poor childhood under apartheid Her parents were poor descendants of Tamil immigrants from southern India. Her father drove a bus all his working life; her mother was a homemaker who had not been allowed to go to school. 1963 BA, University of Natal, where she joined the Non-European Unity Movement (NEUM). 1965 LLB, University of Natal. She then did her articles under N.T. Naicker, a banned activist under house arrest. 1988 Doctor of Juridical Science, Harvard Law School, after a master’s in law there in 1982. TRAILBLAZER A career of firsts 1967First woman of colour to start a law practice in Natal province 1988First South African to earn a doctorate in law from Harvard Law School 1995First Black woman to act as a judge of South Africa’s High Court THE ACTIVIST LAWYER Defending apartheid’s opponents She spent decades defending anti-apartheid activists and exposed the torture many of them suffered in detention. Among those she represented: Phyllis Naidoo 10 NEUM members 1971 Gaby Pillay her husband Saths Cooper Strini Moodley 1973: Won the right of political prisoners to legal counsel. Also a law lecturer from 1980, and vice-president of the council of the University of Durban-Westville from 1995. RWANDA TRIBUNAL The case that made rape a crime of genocide In Prosecutor v. Akayesu (1998), a three-judge chamber that included Pillay ruled that rape and sexual violence could constitute genocide. It was the first genocide judgment by an international court. “From time immemorial, rape has been regarded as spoils of war. Now it will be considered a war crime.” Navi Pillay, in an interview on the Akayesu ruling THE UN YEARS The world’s top human rights post 24 JULY 2008 Nominated by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon 28 JULY 2008 Approved by the UN General Assembly AUGUST 2008 Resigns from the International Criminal Court 1 SEPTEMBER 2008 Takes office in Geneva 1 SEPTEMBER 2012 Mandate renewed for two more years CONTROVERSIES Under fire Sri Lanka 2009 In March 2009 she said actions by both the army and the LTTE may violate international law. The government rejected it; minister Mahinda Samarasinghe called her casualty figures “unconfirmed”. The Nobel ceremony 2010 Rights groups criticised her decision not to attend the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony for jailed Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo. Her office cited a clashing Human Rights Day event in Geneva. WOMEN’S RIGHTS Equality, written into law Women’s National Coalition A member in the early 1990s of the alliance that helped secure the equality clause in South Africa’s Constitution. Equality Now Co-founded the international women’s rights group in New York in 1992. HONOURS Recognition 2003 2003 Gruber Prize for Women’s Rights 2015 2015 Honorary Doctor of Laws, Tufts University 2017 2017 Honorary doctorate, Durban University of Technology Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

“If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump,” Pillay is seen saying in a video posted on X by Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard. The remark was made during a standing ovation in Nuremberg, Germany.

Pillay also said she initially thought the announcement was a joke. “Being a lawyer and a judge, I still want to verify this,” she said.

Amazing moment. Navi Pillay has received the Nobel Peace Prize ! https://t.co/HL3r1PJzLO We are at the Nuremberg Court; I cannot think of a stronger symbol for her Nobel prize. We are all so thrilled! This is her first reactions upon hearing the news: https://t.co/Crbj6XdiyQ — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) October 9, 2026

Why the US imposed sanctions on the ICC

The Trump administration has previously imposed targeted sanctions on ICC officials. Those measures were rescinded under former president Joe Biden, before Trump authorised new sanctions after returning to office in January 2025.

The ICC, established in 2002 to prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, has 125 member states. The United States is not a member.

(With inputs from agencies)