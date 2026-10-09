Nobel Peace Prize winner Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay and a Nelson Mandela link

Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay was part of a defence team during a trial under the Terrorism Act in 1971-72, which sought to expose what the defence describes as unlawful and torturous methods used during interrogation. (AP Photo)
One of the early chapters of Pillay’s legal career was her work during South Africa’s apartheid era, including cases involving anti-apartheid activists and political prisoners. The period was marked by the Rivonia Trial, a landmark case that led to Nelson Mandela and seven other anti-apartheid activists being sentenced to life imprisonment.
Held in 1963-64, the Rivonia Trial centred on sabotage and activities aimed at overthrowing the apartheid government. The prosecution alleged that Mandela and his co-defendants had recruited and trained people in the use of explosives and guerrilla warfare, planned acts of sabotage and sought assistance from foreign military forces. They were also accused of receiving funds from sympathisers in Uganda, Algeria, Ethiopia, Liberia, Nigeria , Tunisia and elsewhere.
The trial drew international condemnation, including from the United Nations Security Council, and prompted some countries to impose sanctions against the South African government. Mandela was subsequently imprisoned on Robben Island.
Pillay’s legal work later intersected with the conditions faced by political prisoners on Robben Island. In 1973, while Mandela was serving his sentence there, Pillay took up a case against the officer commanding Robben Island Prison. She successfully fought for the rights and privileges of political prisoners held on the island.
Pillay was also part of a defence team during a trial under the Terrorism Act in 1971-72, which sought to expose what the defence describes as unlawful and torturous methods used during interrogation.
While Pillay’s work on the rights and conditions of prisoners has a clear connection to Mandela’s years on Robben Island, there is no established evidence that she served as Mandela’s lawyer in the Rivonia Trial.
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