Nobel Peace Prize winner Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay and a Nelson Mandela link

Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay was part of a defence team during a trial under the Terrorism Act in 1971-72, which sought to expose what the defence describes as unlawful and torturous methods used during interrogation. (AP Photo)

Navanethem “Navi” Pillay won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her work promoting peace and international law.

One of the early chapters of Pillay’s legal career was her work during South Africa’s apartheid era, including cases involving anti-apartheid activists and political prisoners. The period was marked by the Rivonia Trial, a landmark case that led to Nelson Mandela and seven other anti-apartheid activists being sentenced to life imprisonment.

Held in 1963-64, the Rivonia Trial centred on sabotage and activities aimed at overthrowing the apartheid government. The prosecution alleged that Mandela and his co-defendants had recruited and trained people in the use of explosives and guerrilla warfare, planned acts of sabotage and sought assistance from foreign military forces. They were also accused of receiving funds from sympathisers in Uganda, Algeria, Ethiopia, Liberia, Nigeria , Tunisia and elsewhere.