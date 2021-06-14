NATO summit takes on challenges from Russia, China, climate change

June 14, 2021 9:43:54 pm
NATO leaders on Monday agreed to step up their collective defence “against all threats, from all directions,” according to their final statement.
NATO said it would adapt to climate-reated security challenges, called on Russia to drop its designation of two allies – the United States and the Czech Republic – as “unfriendly countries” and committed funds to the Kabul airport.
It said it would respond to Russia’s growing nuclear arsenal and called on Iran to stop all ballistic missile activities.
In a first for the Western military alliance, it said China was posing “systemic challenges” for the 30-nation pact.
