NATO Summit 2026: When and who is attending NATO’s Ankara summit?

The two-day summit is poised to be held at the Beştepe Presidential Compound and will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The summit will open on Tuesday, and the event is expected to close the following day, after Trump holds a press briefing.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, left, meets with Turkish Presidential Defense Industries Directorate Haluk Gorgun as he arrives ahead of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey. (AP)
What will NATO leaders discuss?
President Trump’s frequent criticism of NATO, with the announcement of the US troops’ withdrawal from Europe, has triggered uncertainty within the Western military alliance.
Trump administration’s insistence on Europe taking the primary responsibility for the continent’s defence and boosting defence spending will be discussed.
Who are the leaders attending NATO Summit?
Leaders from the 32-member countries of NATO, including US President Trump, are scheduled to attend the summit in Ankara.
Turkish Minister for Trade Omer Bolat, left, and Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rumen Radev, center, during a welcome ceremony at Esenboga airport ahead of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey. (AP)
Apart from these leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Council President Antonio Costa, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to attend the summit and join a dinner with NATO leaders on Tuesday evening, Reuters reported.
What will NATO members announce for Ukraine?
NATO members are expected to pledge their continued support for Ukraine in its over four years war against Russia, and the countries could also announce new wave of assistance for Kyiv.
“For 2026, Allies pledge €70bn in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine and affirm their sovereign commitments to sustaining at least equivalent levels in 2027,” the NATO leaders are expected to say.
Who else is attending the NATO Summit?
NATO foreign ministers are expected to meet leaders from the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar. The ministers would also be holding a dinner discussion with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Ukraine’s foreign minister.
NATO’s defence ministers would also be meeting Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Australia’s ministers during the summit.
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