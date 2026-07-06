NATO Summit 2026: When and who is attending NATO’s Ankara summit?

The Turkish flag and NATO banners cover buildings ahead of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey. (AP Photo)

NATO leaders are scheduled to attend the summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday and Wednesday amid US President Donald Trump’s pressure for Europe to intensify defence spending as friction continues over the Iran war and Greenland.

The two-day summit is poised to be held at the Beştepe Presidential Compound and will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The summit will open on Tuesday, and the event is expected to close the following day, after Trump holds a press briefing.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, left, meets with Turkish Presidential Defense Industries Directorate Haluk Gorgun as he arrives ahead of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey. (AP) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, left, meets with Turkish Presidential Defense Industries Directorate Haluk Gorgun as he arrives ahead of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey. (AP)

What will NATO leaders discuss?

President Trump’s frequent criticism of NATO, with the announcement of the US troops’ withdrawal from Europe, has triggered uncertainty within the Western military alliance.