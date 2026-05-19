NATO jet shoots down suspected Ukrainian drone over Estonia

NATO military jet was of Ukrainian origin after it violented Estonian airspace. (Representative Image/ AP)

A NATO military jet on Tuesday shot down a drone of apparent Ukrainian origin after it violated Estonian airspace, the Baltic country’s Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur told news website Delfi. The incident is the latest in a series of airspace violations involving drones in countries bordering Russia.

According to a Reuters report, several Ukrainian military drones have recently strayed into the airspace of NATO member states Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

The issue has triggered political fallout in the region, with Latvia’s government resigning last week over criticism of its handling of repeated drone incursions, Reuters reported.

NATO did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.