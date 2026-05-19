NATO jet shoots down suspected Ukrainian drone over Estonia

According to a Reuters report, several Ukrainian military drones have recently strayed into the airspace of NATO member states Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMay 19, 2026 07:53 PM IST
NATO military jet was of Ukrainian origin  after it violented Estonian airspaceNATO military jet was of Ukrainian origin  after it violented Estonian airspace. (Representative Image/ AP)
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A NATO military jet on Tuesday shot down a drone of apparent Ukrainian origin after it violated Estonian airspace, the Baltic country’s Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur told news website Delfi. The incident is the latest in a series of airspace violations involving drones in countries bordering Russia.

According to a Reuters report, several Ukrainian military drones have recently strayed into the airspace of NATO member states Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

The issue has triggered political fallout in the region, with Latvia’s government resigning last week over criticism of its handling of repeated drone incursions, Reuters reported.

NATO did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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