NATO, Afghan forces killed more civilians than Taliban: UN

The UN has urged NATO and Afghan forces to immediately "reduce the terrible harm being inflicted" on civilians. The US, along with its NATO and Afghan allies, have killed 717 civilians during the first half of the year.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday said more civilians were killed by NATO and Afghan forces than by the Taliban and other militant groups during the first half of 2019.

The uptick in civilian deaths comes amid a US-led effort to drawdown the international military presence in Afghanistan and end the 18-year war.

Key UN figures:

* 1,366 civilians were killed during the first six months of 2019, marking a 30% drop from last year.
* Pro-government forces, including the US and other NATO allies, killed 717 civilians.
* The Taliban, “Islamic State” and other militant groups killed 531 civilians.
* In total, 2,446 civilians were injured.

‘Shocking and unacceptable’

UNAMA said that while it welcomed the drop in civilian casualties, it “continues to regard the level of harm done to civilians as shocking and unacceptable.”

