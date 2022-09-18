scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Native American actress and activist reflects on 1973 Academy Awards protest

On Saturday evening Littlefeather, now 75, was met with thunderous applause as she took the stage to reflect on her protest at an event in her honor at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon Brando was declining his Oscar as best actor for his role in "The Godfather," on March 27, 1973. The move was meant to protest Hollywood's treatment of American Indians. Nearly 50 years later, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has apologized to Littlefeather for the abuse she endured. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday said that it will host Littlefeather, now 75, for an evening of “conversation, healing and celebration” on Sept. 17. (AP Photo, File)

Half a century ago, actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather took the stage in a traditional buckskin dress at the Academy Awards show to decline an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, launching into a speech about the film industry’s mistreatment of Native Americans.

She was booed off the stage of the 1973 ceremony after 60 seconds for the remarks, which drew attention to an Indigenous people’s protest at Wounded Knee, South Dakota. She was then professionally boycotted by the film industry for decades.

On Saturday evening Littlefeather, now 75, was met with thunderous applause as she took the stage to reflect on her protest at an event in her honor at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

“Well, I made it. It took 50 years,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

The event, “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather” featured live Native American performances and was streamed on the museum’s YouTube page.

Her friend Brando boycotted the 45th Oscars ceremony because of the stereotypes of Native Americans in films and television. The winner of best actor for portraying Vito Corleone in “The Godfather” asked Littlefeather to attend in his place.

In addition to the boos, Littlefeather reminisced on Saturday, people made tomahawk chop gestures and mocked “Indian” whoops. “Big John Wayne was ready to attack me. He had to be held back by six security guards,” she said.

Saturday’s program included the reading of an apology letter to Littlefeather for her treatment by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Advertisement

“As you stood on the Oscars stage in 1973 to not accept the Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, in recognition of the misrepresentation and mistreatment of Native American people by the film industry, you made a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the necessity of respect and the importance of human dignity,” the letter says.

She responded, “I am accepting this apology not only for me alone, but an acknowledgement not only for me, but all of our (Native American) nation. Our nation needs to hear this apology.”

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 10:57:18 am
Next Story

Man’s underwater performance leaves netizens stunned. Watch video

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement