National Lottery Euromillions results to be announced today

The results of the National Lottery EuroMillions will be announced Friday evening.

The lottery is a huge hit in Europe and is played in nine countries, with two draws a week – on Tuesday and one on Friday. The prize amount reaches into hundreds of millions of pounds in the event of a multiple-rollover, making people overnight millionaires.

According to past history, people of Gloucestershire have cornered the lion’s share of lottery winners. People from the England county have won anything between £30,000 to £61.5 million in the past one year.

The lottery has also left a trail of rags to riches stories. Last year, Gloucester taxi driver Amo Riselli, a father of five, won £24.5 million on the National Lottery Lotto draw.

Euromillions first started in February 2004 and initially was played in the UK, France and Spain. It then extended to Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria and Portugal.