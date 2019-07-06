Australian bank sends credit card in deceased’s name, widower shocked

In a bizarre incident, the National Australia Bank has issued a credit card to a Melbourne woman who has been dead for a decade. The woman’s widower, Bob Hart, said he was shocked to receive the credit card that came in the name of his late wife, Iris, and had “deceased” written on it.

Expressing his shock over the incident, Hart said, “It’s interesting because she (Iris) has been dead for 10 years. But to add insult to injury, its made out to her name with deceased written on it.”

Hart said the accompanying documents also mentioned that Iris was no longer alive but added that the Low Fee Platinum Card could be used to withdraw up to $2000 per day.

The NAB, among other institutions, has been charging deceased people since some time for services that it never provided, said the royal banking commission early this year.

Bob Hart, who had been associated with NAB for the last 60 years, said receiving the credit card in the name of his late wife was disheartening for him. “At a time when NAB is already charging dead people, it appears they are trying to get some new business,” he told the Herald Sun.

“I assume I am one of the thousands. It’s a fantastic indication that the banks have learnt nothing,” Hart added.

Reacting to the incident, NAB General Manager Simone Van Veen said an internal investigation had been launched, adding that she had spoken to Hart and apologised.

“It is with our utmost regret that this incident occurred and I have personally spoken to Hart today to sincerely apologise,” she said.

She added, “While the events are rare and unusual, we are currently investigating how this occurred to ensure this does not happen again. We thank him for bringing this to our attention and again offer our most sincere apologies.”

However, it is yet not clear how many other widows or widowers have or will receive the same shock. The issue, meanwhile, is believed to be centred around historical accounts held in joint names.