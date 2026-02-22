NASA delays Artemis II Moon mission, scraps March launch; here’s why

The Artemis II mission of NASA — which aims to send four astronauts around the Moon — has been delayed due to an interruption in helium flow in the SLS interim cryogenic propulsion stage, NASA said on X.

Sharing the update on the mission, NASA administrator Jared Isaacman wrote, “After overnight data showed an interruption in helium flow in the SLS interim cryogenic propulsion stage, teams are troubleshooting and preparing for a likely rollback of Artemis II to the VAB at NASA,” adding, “This will almost assuredly impact the March launch window.”

Providing an update to his initial post, Isaacman said the issue occurred during a routine operation to repressurise the system. He also explained the technical details of the issue.

As an update to my earlier post. – The ICPS helium bottles are used to purge the engines, as well as for LH2 and LOX tank pressurization. The systems did work correctly during WDR1 and WDR2. – Last evening, the team was unable to get helium flow through the vehicle. This… https://t.co/Qte3nEXwQb — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) February 21, 2026

“The ICPS helium bottles are used to purge the engines, as well as for LH2 and LOX tank pressurisation. The systems did work correctly during WDR1 and WDR2. Last evening, the team was unable to get helium flow through the vehicle. This occurred during a routine operation to repressurise the system,” isaacman wrote.

“Potential faults could include the final filter between the ground and flight vehicle, located on the umbilical, though this seems least likely based on the failure signature. It could also be a failed QD umbilical interface, where similar issues have been observed. It could also be a failed check valve onboard the vehicle, which would be consistent with Artemis I, though corrective actions were taken to minimise reoccurrence on Artemis II,” he added.

He said the vehicle, Artemis II, is in a safe configuration, “using ground ECS purge for the engines versus the onboard helium supply”.

Isaacman reiterated that preparations for a rollback will begin, effectively ruling out the March launch window. “We will begin preparations for rollback, and this will take the March launch window out of consideration.”

‘Disappointed by this development’

Isaacman said the NASA team, who have been working tirelessly to prepare for this great endeavor, is highly disappointed by this development.

Story continues below this ad

He looked back at previous missions: “When NASA achieved what most thought was impossible, and what has never been repeated since, there were many setbacks.” He cited the example of Neil Armstrong’s failed Gemini 8 mission, where he spent less than 11 hours in space before the mission ended prematurely due to a technical issue.

“A little over three years later, he became the first man to walk on the Moon,” Isaacman added.

Bethany Stevens, Communications at NASA, shared an image of the team alongside Administrator Jared Isaacman at Launch Complex 39B (LC-39B) on Sunday afternoon, meeting with staff who had worked through the night troubleshooting the Artemis II helium issue.

“The Administrator met with the workforce, acknowledged their contributions, and promised all the support necessary to get the vehicle back to the VAB, turn it around for launch only when ready, and prepare for the next mission. He is committed to seeing NASA get back to launching Moon rockets with frequency,” she wrote.

Story continues below this ad

What is the Artemis II mission?

The Artemis II mission is set to take astronauts on a 10-day journey around the far side of the Moon and back to Earth. It will be the first time people travel that far into space since the Apollo era and is seen as a key step toward a future lunar landing.

NASA had earlier set March 6 as the earliest possible launch date, after completing a successful “wet dress rehearsal” at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida — the agency’s second attempt at the rehearsal.

A technical issue was also encountered during the first rehearsal, which took place at the start of February. It was stopped early because of a hydrogen fuel leak at the launch pad.