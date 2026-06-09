NASA unveils Artemis III astronauts to test technology for future moon landing

This photo provided by NASA shows the Artemis III crew including, from left, Andre Douglas, Luca Parmitano, Randy Bresnik and Frank Rubio, posing for an official portrait. (AP)

NASA on Tuesday revealed the crew for its Artemis III mission, the next step in the space agency’s plan to eventually land astronauts on the moon.

The announcement came two months after Artemis II’s record-breaking trip around the moon that surpassed the distance record of Apollo 13.

NASA’s Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio, Andre Douglas and the European Space Agency’s Luca Parmitano won’t fly to the moon or land on the surface. Instead, they’ll orbit Earth while practicing docking their Orion capsule with two lunar landers.

“To the Artemis III crew, we wish you Godspeed on the journey ahead,” said NASA administrator Jared Isaacman.