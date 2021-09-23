United Nations General Assembly meeting Live Updates: Indian diaspora has distinguished itself worldwide, says Modi

UN general assembly meeting Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world as he received a warm welcome from the community on his arrival in the United States.
He was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed in Washington DC Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has announced that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer’s Covid-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses as he embraces the goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of the global population within the next year. The stepped-up US commitment marks the cornerstone of the global vaccination summit Biden convened virtually on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where he encouraged well-off nations to do more to get the coronavirus under control.
"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength," Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his interaction with the Indian American CEOs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flew to the US at President Biden’s invitation to participate in the first in-person summit of Quad leaders, arrived in Washington on Wednesday. He will also address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.
PM Modi was received at the airport by senior officials of the Biden Administration and India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. (Read more)