scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra CM Reddy, Gautam Adani 

The petitioner has alleged that PM Narendra Modi, Jagan Mohan Reddy and Gautam Adani, along with others, are engaged in corruption, including massive cash transfers to the US and use of Pegasus spyware against political opponents.

The lawsuit is against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and business tycoon Gautam Adani (File Photos)

An Indian-American doctor has filed a lawsuit here against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and business tycoon Gautam Adani on a host of issues, including corruption and Pegasus spyware.

The US District Court for the District of Columbia has issued summons to all these leaders, along with several others, which were served on them in India earlier this year. Eminent Indian-American attorney from New York Ravi Batra has termed it a “dead on arrival lawsuit”.

The lawsuit against Modi, Reddy and Adani has been filed by Richmond-based gastroenterologist Dr Lokesh Vuyurru.

Among others named in the lawsuit is Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic forum.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bagPremium
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bag

Without any documentary evidence, the Indian-American physician, who comes from Andhra Pradesh, alleged that Modi, Reddy and Adani, along with others, are engaged in corruption, including massive cash transfers to the US and use of Pegasus spyware against political opponents.

The lawsuit was filed on May 24, following which the court issued the summons on July 22. The summons were served on them in India on August 4 and to Schwab in Switzerland on August 2.

Dr Vuyyuru submitted the evidence of submission of the summons before the court on August 19.

Advertisement

Asked about the lawsuit, Batra said Vuyyuru had too much free time on his hands.

“Lokesh Vuyyuru has too much free time on his hands, seeing his improper use of our federal courts by filing his 53-page complaint to defame and disparage an American ally, India, and despite the presumption against extra-territoriality and foreign sovereign immunity act – something we helped flush out by repeatedly winning dismissal of SFJ v INC and SFJ v Sonia Gandhi – he slashes and burns indiscriminately as if there was no Rule 11 to teach him respect for Article III courts,” he told PTI.

“That no lawyer agreed to sign this toilet paper ‘complaint’ speaks volumes, for this is a dead on arrival lawsuit,” Batra said in response to a question.

Advertisement

“He has a birds-eye complaint about corruption – as he sees it – and he doesn’t specify – RICO and Fraud require,” he said.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:05:22 am
Next Story

Supertech demolition: Noida Police sends Rs 64 lakh bill to firm for providing personnel to transport explosives

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India’s Big 3

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India’s Big 3

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

'India a developed country by 2047': Birla takes PM's message to the world
Delhi Confidential

'India a developed country by 2047': Birla takes PM's message to the world

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jharkhand: Soren's MLAs dodge 'poaching', BJP awaits Governor's decision

Jharkhand: Soren's MLAs dodge 'poaching', BJP awaits Governor's decision

Teen attacked with acid in serious condition, set for surgery today
Also in Jharkhand...

Teen attacked with acid in serious condition, set for surgery today

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'
Azad speaks to Express

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'

Premium
Karan scandalised after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's mother
Koffee with Karan

Karan scandalised after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's mother

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy, Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy, Adani in US

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement