Narendra Modi in Indonesia Highlights: Indonesia and India have similar culture, cuisine and folklore, says PM

Thursday, June 14, 2018
Narendra Modi in Indonesia Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 5-day ASEAN tour, on Wednesday began his Indonesia visit by paying homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle as he laid a wreath at the iconic Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery in Jakarta.

By: Express Web Desk | Jakarta | Updated: May 30, 2018 7:31:57 pm
pm modi in indonesia live, modi indonesia visit, modi asean tour, asean nations, pm modi in indonesia, indonesia president Joko Widodo Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday started his five-day three-nation tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. He began his tour from Indonesia, where he paid homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle by laying a wreath at the iconic Kalibata National Heroes’ Cemetery in Jakarta. This is PM Modi’s first-ever official visit to Indonesia.

Earlier, PM Modi met Indonesia President Joko Widodo and discussed bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, including maritime, trade and investment. Modi, who is on the first leg of his three-nation tour, reached Indonesia on Tuesday. He will hold talks to cement the political, economic and strategic interest of the two friendly maritime neighbours.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on the first leg of his three nation tour, reached Indonesia on Tuesday. Follow LIVE UPDATES

16:04 (IST) 30 May 2018
Our focus is ‘Ease of Living', says PM Modi in Indonesia

We have gone a step ahead of ‘Ease of Doing Business.’ Our focus is ‘Ease of Living.’ Our processes are transparent and sensitive: PM Modi in Indonesia

15:48 (IST) 30 May 2018
PM Modi invites the Indian community in Indonesia to Kumbh Mela

Many of you may never have been to India. I invite you all to come to India for the Kumbh in Prayag next year: PM Modi in Indonesia

15:41 (IST) 30 May 2018
We help our fellow humans in need: PM Modi

"Both India and Indonesia have a sensitive outlook when it comes to helping those in need. We do not see the colour of anyone’s passport, we help our fellow humans who require any assistance, " said PM Modi in Jakarta.

15:25 (IST) 30 May 2018
PM Modi lauds Indians living in Indonesia for maintaining connection with their roots
15:22 (IST) 30 May 2018
PM Modi draws parallel between Indian and Indonesian culture, language, cuisine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Indonesia is the closest neighbour of India. Addressing people from Indian diaspora in jakarta, he said there are striking similarities between Indian and Indonesian food, culture and folklore.

15:19 (IST) 30 May 2018
PM says both India and Indonesia have respect for their democracy and diverstity

"Both India and Indonesia are proud of their democratic ethos and their diversity. In 2014 the people of India voted for a Government headed by a person belonging to a poor background. Similarly, the people of Indonesia elected President @jokowi whose background is also humble," a PMO tweet said.

15:16 (IST) 30 May 2018
Not Modi, but Moody's has upgraded India ratings: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing Indian diaspora in Jakarta said that not Modi, but Moody's has upgraded India ratings

15:08 (IST) 30 May 2018
PM Modi starts addressing Indian community in Jakarta

PM Modi is addressing Indian community in Indonesia capital Jakarta

14:39 (IST) 30 May 2018
Modi, Widodo vist Arjuna Chariot statue in Jakarta

PM Modi, along with his host, Indonesian president Joko Widodo, visited the Arjuna Wijaya Chariot statue, one of the iconic monuments in the heart of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, during his first official visit to the key East Asian country. The statue named 'Arjuna Wijaya Chariot' literally translates to- chariot of the victorious Arjuna.

14:18 (IST) 30 May 2018
Istiqlal Mosque is the largest mosque in Southeast Asia

Istiqlal Mosque is the largest mosque in Southeast Asia and the third largest Sunni mosque in term of capacity. It is named 'Istiqlal', an Arabic word for "independence". Positioned next to Merdeka Square and the Jakarta Cathedral, the mosque was built after 17 years of construction and can accommodate over 120,000 worshippers, PTI reported. (Image courtesy-ANI)

13:33 (IST) 30 May 2018
Indonesian prez welcomes the increase in investments by India

President Widodo welcomed the increase in Indian investments in Indonesia and appreciated their contribution to the Indonesian economy. Prime Minister Modi also welcomed Indonesian companies' participation through the "Make in India" initiative and invited Indonesian business to avail of the opportunities presented, the joint statement was quoted as saying by PTI.

13:21 (IST) 30 May 2018
Modi condemns bombings on churches in Indonesia recently

"Friends, I am in grief over the deaths of innocent civilians of Indonesia in the recent terror attacks. India strongly condemns such attacks and stands with Indonesia in its fight against terrorism," Modi said in a press statement after his talks with President Joko Widodo.

12:32 (IST) 30 May 2018
PM Narendra Modi pays visit to Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Indonesia President Joko Widodo during his visit to the mosque which was built to commemorate Indonesian independence and opened to the public in 1978.

12:21 (IST) 30 May 2018
PM Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo fly kites at a Kite exhibition in Jakarta
12:20 (IST) 30 May 2018
Modi, Indonesia Prez hold discussions over cooperation in marine, economy

During the meeting, both the leaders highlighted potential areas of cooperation in marine, economy, and socio-culture as well as discussed regional and global issues. Modi said that India's Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region) matches President Widodo's Maritime Fulcrum Policy, a PTI report said.

12:00 (IST) 30 May 2018
PM Modi says India, Indonesia have agreed to the same shared vision for development of Indo-Pacific region.
11:50 (IST) 30 May 2018
Both the nations agree to upgrade their ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

India and Indonesia on Wednesday agreed to upgrade their ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two countries signed 15 agreements including one on defence cooperation after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joko Widodo in Jakarta, reports PTI.

11:47 (IST) 30 May 2018
PM codemns terror strikes in Indonesia, says we are together in fight against terror

Prime Minister Modi, in his address, condemned the recent suicide attacks on churches in Indonesia. He said India condemns terror strikes in Indonesia and stands resolutely with it in fight against terror. (Photo-ANI)

11:44 (IST) 30 May 2018
PM Modi says India-ASEAN partnership has huge potential to bring peace beyond Indo-Pacific region

India-ASEAN partnership can become a guarantee of peace not only in Indo-Pacific region but also beyond it, says PM Modi.

11:42 (IST) 30 May 2018
India, Indonesia to enhance their bilateral trade: PM Modi

While addressing a gathering in Jakarta, PM Modi said India and Indonesia are set to double their efforts to take bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2025.

11:38 (IST) 30 May 2018
PM Modi began his Indonesia visit by paying homage to martyrs at Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery

PM Modi, who is on his first ever Indonesia visit, on Wednesday paid homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle as he laid a wreath at the Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery in Jakarta.

PM Modi being greeted by the Indian community, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday. (PTI)

On Wednesday, PM Modi met the Indonesia President Joko Widodo and thanked him for extending a warm welcome to him and his delegation. The PM is on a five day three-nation tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to consolidate India's ties with three important strategic partners in the Southeast Asia region.

