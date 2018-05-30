Narendra Modi in Indonesia Highlights: Indonesia and India have similar culture, cuisine and folklore, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday started his five-day three-nation tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. He began his tour from Indonesia, where he paid homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle by laying a wreath at the iconic Kalibata National Heroes’ Cemetery in Jakarta. This is PM Modi’s first-ever official visit to Indonesia.
Earlier, PM Modi met Indonesia President Joko Widodo and discussed bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, including maritime, trade and investment. Modi, who is on the first leg of his three-nation tour, reached Indonesia on Tuesday. He will hold talks to cement the political, economic and strategic interest of the two friendly maritime neighbours.
We have gone a step ahead of ‘Ease of Doing Business.’ Our focus is ‘Ease of Living.’ Our processes are transparent and sensitive: PM Modi in Indonesia
Many of you may never have been to India. I invite you all to come to India for the Kumbh in Prayag next year: PM Modi in Indonesia
"Both India and Indonesia have a sensitive outlook when it comes to helping those in need. We do not see the colour of anyone’s passport, we help our fellow humans who require any assistance, " said PM Modi in Jakarta.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Indonesia is the closest neighbour of India. Addressing people from Indian diaspora in jakarta, he said there are striking similarities between Indian and Indonesian food, culture and folklore.
"Both India and Indonesia are proud of their democratic ethos and their diversity. In 2014 the people of India voted for a Government headed by a person belonging to a poor background. Similarly, the people of Indonesia elected President @jokowi whose background is also humble," a PMO tweet said.
Prime Minister Modi, while addressing Indian diaspora in Jakarta said that not Modi, but Moody's has upgraded India ratings
PM Modi is addressing Indian community in Indonesia capital Jakarta
PM Modi, along with his host, Indonesian president Joko Widodo, visited the Arjuna Wijaya Chariot statue, one of the iconic monuments in the heart of the Indonesian capital Jakarta, during his first official visit to the key East Asian country. The statue named 'Arjuna Wijaya Chariot' literally translates to- chariot of the victorious Arjuna.
Istiqlal Mosque is the largest mosque in Southeast Asia and the third largest Sunni mosque in term of capacity. It is named 'Istiqlal', an Arabic word for "independence". Positioned next to Merdeka Square and the Jakarta Cathedral, the mosque was built after 17 years of construction and can accommodate over 120,000 worshippers, PTI reported. (Image courtesy-ANI)
President Widodo welcomed the increase in Indian investments in Indonesia and appreciated their contribution to the Indonesian economy. Prime Minister Modi also welcomed Indonesian companies' participation through the "Make in India" initiative and invited Indonesian business to avail of the opportunities presented, the joint statement was quoted as saying by PTI.
"Friends, I am in grief over the deaths of innocent civilians of Indonesia in the recent terror attacks. India strongly condemns such attacks and stands with Indonesia in its fight against terrorism," Modi said in a press statement after his talks with President Joko Widodo.
Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Indonesia President Joko Widodo during his visit to the mosque which was built to commemorate Indonesian independence and opened to the public in 1978.
During the meeting, both the leaders highlighted potential areas of cooperation in marine, economy, and socio-culture as well as discussed regional and global issues. Modi said that India's Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region) matches President Widodo's Maritime Fulcrum Policy, a PTI report said.
India and Indonesia on Wednesday agreed to upgrade their ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two countries signed 15 agreements including one on defence cooperation after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joko Widodo in Jakarta, reports PTI.
Prime Minister Modi, in his address, condemned the recent suicide attacks on churches in Indonesia. He said India condemns terror strikes in Indonesia and stands resolutely with it in fight against terror. (Photo-ANI)
India-ASEAN partnership can become a guarantee of peace not only in Indo-Pacific region but also beyond it, says PM Modi.
While addressing a gathering in Jakarta, PM Modi said India and Indonesia are set to double their efforts to take bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2025.
PM Modi, who is on his first ever Indonesia visit, on Wednesday paid homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle as he laid a wreath at the Kalibata National Heroes' Cemetery in Jakarta.