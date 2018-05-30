Narendra Modi in Indonesia Highlights: Indonesia and India have similar culture, cuisine and folklore, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday started his five-day three-nation tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. He began his tour from Indonesia, where he paid homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle by laying a wreath at the iconic Kalibata National Heroes’ Cemetery in Jakarta. This is PM Modi’s first-ever official visit to Indonesia.

Earlier, PM Modi met Indonesia President Joko Widodo and discussed bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, including maritime, trade and investment. Modi, who is on the first leg of his three-nation tour, reached Indonesia on Tuesday. He will hold talks to cement the political, economic and strategic interest of the two friendly maritime neighbours.