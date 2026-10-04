Plunged 14,000 feet in 2 minutes: Debris from missing jet found off US coast

Crews searching for a Boston-bound medical transport plane that went missing over the Atlantic after leaving Bermuda with six people onboard have found a “debris field” off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, the US Coast Guard said on Sunday.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Coast Guard was notified about the plane around 2 am (local time) on Saturday that the Gulfstream G100 jet, tail number CGRJP, had lost contact with air traffic controllers, reports stated.
Gulfstream jet lost contact after leaving Bermuda
The plane was being used as an air ambulance and had two passengers and four crew members on board when it left for an overnight flight to Massachusetts.
I am aware of reports of a Canadian-registered air ambulance aircraft that went missing while travelling from Bermuda to Boston.
Four Canadians are among the six people on board. My thoughts are with everyone on board, as well as their families, loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.
We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with the relevant authorities as search and rescue efforts continue. I want to thank all first responders involved for their ongoing efforts.
In a statement, the Coast Guard revealed the nationalities of those on board and said four Canadians and two Bermudians were aboard, and their next of kin were notified as the search continued. Following the discovery of a “debris field” that belongs to the missing plane, the armed forces added that the search operation for the six people aboard along the coast of Nantucket continues.
“Coast Guard search crews located a debris field that has been confirmed to be associated with the missing aircraft. Crews are continuing to search for the six people who were aboard the aircraft, and the Coast Guard cutter William Sparling will continue search efforts throughout the night,” the US Coast Guard added.
Pilot reported electrical issues before plane vanished
Audio from the air traffic control suggests that the medical transport jet may have been “coming in blind” when a storm hit the area shortly before it vanished. The air traffic control audio, posted by LiveATC.net, stated that the pilot had reported electrical issues and declared an emergency. A controller can be heard asking the pilot, “Roger, you said you’re coming in blind. Is that what you said?” AP reported.
Plane plunged 14,000 feet in two minutes
Data from the flight-tracking site FlightRadar24 revealed that the Gulfstream G100 jet nosedived from an altitude of around 24,000 feet to around 10,000 feet in about two minutes. Bermuda Premier David Burt, in a statement, said, “We are praying that all six people will be found safe.”
Canada, Transport Minister, Steven MacKinnon, in a post on X said, “My thoughts are with everyone on board, as well as their families, loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”
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MacKinnon further wrote, “We are closely monitoring the situation, and are working with the relevant authorities as search and rescue efforts continue. I want to thank all first responders involved for their ongoing efforts.”
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