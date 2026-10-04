Plunged 14,000 feet in 2 minutes: Debris from missing jet found off US coast

In this photo released by US Coast Guard, crew members search by air and on the water for a Boston-bound air ambulance that vanished off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts. (US Coast Guard via AP)

Crews searching for a Boston-bound medical transport plane that went missing over the Atlantic after leaving Bermuda with six people onboard have found a “debris field” off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, the US Coast Guard said on Sunday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Coast Guard was notified about the plane around 2 am (local time) on Saturday that the Gulfstream G100 jet, tail number CGRJP, had lost contact with air traffic controllers, reports stated.

Gulfstream jet lost contact after leaving Bermuda

The plane was being used as an air ambulance and had two passengers and four crew members on board when it left for an overnight flight to Massachusetts.