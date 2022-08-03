scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will have ‘serious implications’ for regional peace: Pakistan

Pakistan reaffirmed its “strong commitment to the ‘One-China' Policy” and firmly supported China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

By: PTI | Islamabad |
August 3, 2022 3:07:25 pm
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. (Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Lending its support to its all-weather ally China, Pakistan on Wednesday said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will have “serious implications” for regional peace and stability.

Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday night disregarding China’s stern warnings. She is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. After Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong statement, saying that her visit is a “serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques”.

China claims Taiwan as part of the mainland and vows to integrate what it calls the rebel province even by force.

Also Read: |Explained: What is China’s problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

The Foreign Office said Pakistan “is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

Pakistan also reaffirmed its “strong commitment to the ‘One-China’ Policy” and firmly supported China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Also Read: |After Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan, China announced military drills in nearby waters

The statement said the world is already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilising implications for international food and energy security. The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy.

China's reaction: |Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Pakistan strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful resolution of issues by upholding principles of UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements, the Foreign Office statement said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:07:25 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
Govind Pansare murder case

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders
Yes Bank-DHFL case

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders

One word a day – Astrobee
UPSC Essentials

One word a day – Astrobee

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement