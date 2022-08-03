Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will have ‘serious implications’ for regional peace: Pakistan

August 3, 2022 3:07:25 pm
Lending its support to its all-weather ally China, Pakistan on Wednesday said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will have “serious implications” for regional peace and stability.
Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday night disregarding China’s stern warnings. She is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. After Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong statement, saying that her visit is a “serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques”.
China claims Taiwan as part of the mainland and vows to integrate what it calls the rebel province even by force.
The Foreign Office said Pakistan “is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability”.
Pakistan also reaffirmed its “strong commitment to the ‘One-China’ Policy” and firmly supported China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The statement said the world is already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilising implications for international food and energy security. The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy.
Pakistan strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful resolution of issues by upholding principles of UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements, the Foreign Office statement said.
