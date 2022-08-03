Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: Taipei has the ability to defend national security, says military

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in the Taiwanese Parliament on Wednesday, reported news agency Reuters citing a live television broadcast. Taiwan’s military, amidst reports of Chinese aggression, said it has a full grasp of air and naval activities near the country and has the ability to defend national security.
After weeks of uncertainty, Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military manoeuvres in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
Her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States because China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty. The Biden administration, and Pelosi, say the United States remains committed to the so-called one-China policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. The speaker framed the trip as part of a broader mission at a time when “the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.”
Nancy Pelosi, who arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night, is expected to depart on Wednesday afternoon. Packed into this brief period are a number of high-profile meetings, including:
- speaking to Taiwanese lawmakers in the morning
- a meeting with president Tsai Ing-wen
- a press conference at local time 11 am (8.30 am IST), live-streamed with no questions
- a potential visit to Taipei's Jingmei Human Rights Cultural Park
Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that she is honoured to accept the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon in Taiwan. She termed it " a symbol of America’s strong and enduring friendship with Taiwan."
Following Nancy Pelosi's visit, China has imposed a ban on the export of sand and fruit from Taiwan, reported Bloomberg News.
The report said that China is Taiwan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade of $328.3 billion in 2021. Taiwan held a sizable surplus against China, with exports from the island hitting $250 billion, according to Chinese customs data. However, while Beijing could leverage that advantage by sanctioning exporters, China also relies on Taiwan for semiconductor supplies, said the report.
China will take disciplinary actions against two Taiwan foundations, banning them from financially cooperating with mainland companies and individuals, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.
The two foundations are Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund, Ma said. (Reuters)
Taiwan's military has a full grasp of air and naval activities near Taiwan and has the ability to defend national security, says the Taiwan defence ministry. (Reuters)
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Taiwanese parliament on Wednesday the US chip bill would offer a good opportunity for US-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.
Pelosi also said she wants to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan. (Reuters)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taiwan, said: "We are here to listen to you and learn from you as to how we can go forward together. We congratulate you on successfully addressing the issue of Covid which is also an issue of health, economy, security & governance."
"Now we look forward to our conversation about how we can work together to save the planet from the climate crisis. We thank you for your leadership & we want the world to recognise it. Our visit was about human rights, unfair trade practices, security issues," she added.
With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi poised to land in Taiwan later on Tuesday, the world is now bracing for China’s response.
Here are options for actions China could take:
1. Bigger Warplane Incursions
2. Flying Warplanes Over Taiwan
3. Missile Test Near Taiwan
4. Economic Pain
5. Diplomatic Protest
6. Seize an Island
More from World
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, casting aside private warnings from the Biden administration about the risk that her high-profile diplomatic visit could stoke a new crisis in Asia and immediately prompting a sharp response from the Chinese government.
A US military jet carrying Pelosi landed in Taipei late at night following weeks of speculation about her travel plans. Her decision to proceed with the trip — shrouded in official secrecy until the last moment — makes her the highest-ranking congressional official to come to the disputed island in a quarter-century and sets up a tense standoff with China that U.S. officials said could lead to more aggressive military posturing. (Read more)
Shortly after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane touched down in Taiwan, China’s military said it would conduct drills that appeared to infringe on Taiwan’s territorial waters, setting the stage for a potential showdown between China and the United States over the self-governed island.
Beijing announced plans for six zones encircling Taiwan where it said it would carry out live-fire military drills from Thursday to Sunday, according to a statement released by Xinhua, China’s state news agency. Ships and aircraft were warned against trespassing in those areas — some of which overlap with the island’s territorial waters — for “safety reasons,” the statement said. (Read more)