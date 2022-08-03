Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: Taipei has the ability to defend national security, says military

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in the Taiwanese Parliament on Wednesday, reported news agency Reuters citing a live television broadcast. Taiwan’s military, amidst reports of Chinese aggression, said it has a full grasp of air and naval activities near the country and has the ability to defend national security.

After weeks of uncertainty, Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military manoeuvres in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.

Her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States because China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty. The Biden administration, and Pelosi, say the United States remains committed to the so-called one-China policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. The speaker framed the trip as part of a broader mission at a time when “the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.”