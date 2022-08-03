scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: Taipei has the ability to defend national security, says military

After weeks of uncertainty, Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: August 3, 2022 8:17:25 am
nancy pelosiUS House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. (Reuters)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in the Taiwanese Parliament on Wednesday, reported news agency Reuters citing a live television broadcast. Taiwan’s military, amidst reports of Chinese aggression, said it has a full grasp of air and naval activities near the country and has the ability to defend national security.

After weeks of uncertainty, Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military manoeuvres in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.

Her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States because China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty. The Biden administration, and Pelosi, say the United States remains committed to the so-called one-China policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. The speaker framed the trip as part of a broader mission at a time when “the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.”

Live Blog

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan; China enraged; the White House hopes to contain tensions. Follow the latest updates here.

08:17 (IST)03 Aug 2022
A packed scheduled for Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi, who arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night, is expected to depart on Wednesday afternoon. Packed into this brief period are a number of high-profile meetings, including:

- speaking to Taiwanese lawmakers in the morning
- a meeting with president Tsai Ing-wen
- a press conference at local time 11 am (8.30 am IST), live-streamed with no questions
- a potential visit to Taipei's Jingmei Human Rights Cultural Park

08:05 (IST)03 Aug 2022
Nancy Pelosi, US Congress honoured in Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that she is honoured to accept the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon in Taiwan. She termed it " a symbol of America’s strong and enduring friendship with Taiwan."

07:57 (IST)03 Aug 2022
China imposes bans on export of sand, fruit from Taiwan

Following Nancy Pelosi's visit, China has imposed a ban on the export of sand and fruit from Taiwan, reported Bloomberg News.

The report said that China is Taiwan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade of  $328.3 billion in 2021. Taiwan held a sizable surplus against China, with exports from the island hitting $250 billion, according to Chinese customs data. However, while Beijing could leverage that advantage by sanctioning exporters, China also relies on Taiwan for semiconductor supplies, said the report. 

07:54 (IST)03 Aug 2022
China bans firms, individuals from working with two Taiwan foundations

China will take disciplinary actions against two Taiwan foundations, banning them from financially cooperating with mainland companies and individuals, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.

The two foundations are Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund, Ma said. (Reuters)

07:40 (IST)03 Aug 2022
Taiwan has the ability to defend national security, says military

Taiwan's military has a full grasp of air and naval activities near Taiwan and has the ability to defend national security, says the Taiwan defence ministry. (Reuters)

07:38 (IST)03 Aug 2022
Pelosi says US chip bill offers opportunity for US-Taiwan cooperation

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Taiwanese parliament on Wednesday the US chip bill would offer a good opportunity for US-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.

Pelosi also said she wants to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan. (Reuters)

07:36 (IST)03 Aug 2022
We are here to listen to you, says Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Taiwan, said: "We are here to listen to you and learn from you as to how we can go forward together. We congratulate you on successfully addressing the issue of Covid which is also an issue of health, economy, security & governance." 

"Now we look forward to our conversation about how we can work together to save the planet from the climate crisis. We thank you for your leadership & we want the world to recognise it. Our visit was about human rights, unfair trade practices, security issues," she added. 

07:33 (IST)03 Aug 2022
This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi poised to land in Taiwan later on Tuesday, the world is now bracing for China’s response.

Here are options for actions China could take:

1. Bigger Warplane Incursions

2. Flying Warplanes Over Taiwan

3. Missile Test Near Taiwan

4. Economic Pain

5. Diplomatic Protest

6. Seize an Island

07:24 (IST)03 Aug 2022
Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan draws Beijing’s scorn but Bipartisan support

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, casting aside private warnings from the Biden administration about the risk that her high-profile diplomatic visit could stoke a new crisis in Asia and immediately prompting a sharp response from the Chinese government.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, walks with Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, as she arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

A US military jet carrying Pelosi landed in Taipei late at night following weeks of speculation about her travel plans. Her decision to proceed with the trip — shrouded in official secrecy until the last moment — makes her the highest-ranking congressional official to come to the disputed island in a quarter-century and sets up a tense standoff with China that U.S. officials said could lead to more aggressive military posturing. (Read more)

07:23 (IST)03 Aug 2022
After Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan, China announced military drills in nearby waters

Shortly after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane touched down in Taiwan, China’s military said it would conduct drills that appeared to infringe on Taiwan’s territorial waters, setting the stage for a potential showdown between China and the United States over the self-governed island.

Beijing announced plans for six zones encircling Taiwan where it said it would carry out live-fire military drills from Thursday to Sunday, according to a statement released by Xinhua, China’s state news agency. Ships and aircraft were warned against trespassing in those areas — some of which overlap with the island’s territorial waters — for “safety reasons,” the statement said. (Read more)

Explained: What is China’s problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, landed in Taiwan on Tuesday (August 2) evening, ignoring Chinese threats and a warning by President Xi Jinping, delivered to President Joe Biden last week, to “not play with fire” (by provoking China).

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, walks with Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, as she arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 2, 2022. (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is the highest-level visit by an American official to the island in a quarter century. The senior US politician has been critical of China on multiple fronts over the decades.

The US has maintained a ‘One China’ policy since the 1970s, under which it recognises Taiwan as a part of China. But it has unofficial ties with Taiwan as well — a strategy that is known as strategic or deliberate ambiguity. Beijing considers Taiwan a part of China, threatens it frequently, and has not ruled out taking the island by military force at any time. (Read more)

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 07:15:04 am
