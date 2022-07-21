scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Military say a Pelosi Taiwan trip ‘not a good idea’, says Joe Biden

Joe Biden's comments in an exchange with reporters came a day after the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it would take “resolute and strong measures” should Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan in the coming weeks.

By: AP | Washington |
July 21, 2022 7:16:13 am
united states, joe bidenUS President Joe Biden (AP)

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that US military officials believe it’s “not a good idea” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan at the moment.

Biden’s comments in an exchange with reporters came a day after the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it would take “resolute and strong measures” should Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan in the coming weeks.

“Well, I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now,” Biden said in response to a question about Pelosi’s reported trip. “But I don’t know what the status of it is.” The president stopped short of suggesting that Pelosi not travel to Taiwan.

Pelosi was originally scheduled to visit in April but had to postpone after she tested positive for Covid-19. She would be the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit the close US ally since Newt Gingrich, a Republican, travelled there 25 years ago when he was House speaker

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...
UP MoS and Dalit leader Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed...Premium
UP MoS and Dalit leader Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed...

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Pelosi planned to move forward with her postponed visit to Taipei in the next month. Her office declined to comment, saying the office does not confirm or deny the speaker’s international travel in advance, due to longstanding security protocols

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijiang said such a visit would “severely undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, gravely impact the foundation of China-US relations and send a seriously wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces.”

The US has a longstanding commitment to the “One China” policy that recognises Beijing as the government of China but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. China has stepped up its military provocations against democratic, self-ruled Taiwan in recent years as it looks look to intimidate it into accepting Beijing’s demands to unify with the communist mainland.

Biden also said that he expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping sometime in the 10 next days.

Biden’s national security and economic aides are in the process of completing a review of the US tariff policy and making recommendations to the president.

The tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump applied a 25% duty on billions of dollars of Chinese products. The penalties were intended to reduce the US trade deficit and force China to adopt fairer practices.

Biden sidestepped a reporter’s question on Wednesday about what he might have to say to Xi about tariffs. “I’d tell him to have a good day,” Biden responded.

Biden and Xi have their differences over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s prosecution of his nearly 5-month-old war against Ukraine. Biden has sought to press the Chinese to resist directly providing economic or military assistance to Russia.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel
MP local polls

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
Opinion

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Oppn MPs and their innovative ways to protest in Parliament
Delhi Confidential

Oppn MPs and their innovative ways to protest in Parliament

HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

Avinash Das has history of putting up fake posts, says police
Filmmaker arrested

Avinash Das has history of putting up fake posts, says police

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement