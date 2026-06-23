Nancy Guthrie disappearance case: Second note sent to media outlets said she had died

Investigators have examined two notes sent to media outlets since the disappearance and consider both potentially credible.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 23, 2026 06:15 AM IST First published on: Jun 23, 2026 at 06:07 AM IST
Nancy GuthrieThis image provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (Photo: AP/File Photo)

A second note sent to media outlets following the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie mother of US television anchor Savannah Guthrie stated that she had died, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News. The note contained no apology and made no request for payment or the return of her body.

The existence of the second note had previously been reported, but its contents specifically that it claimed Guthrie had died had not been disclosed until now.

What happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on 1 February this year, after she was last seen the previous evening around 9:45 p.m. The circumstances of her disappearance remain unexplained.

Savannah Guthrie Mom Missing
A sign of solidarity from neighbors at Nancy Guthrie’s home Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Caitlin O’Hara)

Ten days after she went missing, the FBI recovered doorbell camera footage showing an armed and masked man outside her home on the morning she disappeared.

Also read Two months after her mother’s unresolved abduction, Savannah Guthrie sets her return to NBC’s ‘Today’ show

The agency has since described that man as a suspect. He is described as being of average build, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was seen carrying a black Ozark Trail brand backpack.

The two notes

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Investigators have examined two notes sent to media outlets since the disappearance and consider both potentially credible, NBC News has reported. The first note said Nancy Guthrie was safe and asked for cryptocurrency in exchange for her release.

Also read Purported Nancy Guthrie ransom note deadline approaches as search enters a second week

The second note which NBC News has now confirmed stated she had died differed from the first in almost every way, according to the news director of Tucson television station KOLD, which received both notes.

Savannah Guthrie’s response

After the second note was sent, Savannah Guthrie co-anchor of the US morning programme Today — posted a video on Instagram alongside her brother Camron and sister Annie, addressing whoever was holding their mother. The family said they understood the message they had received and pleaded for their mother’s return.

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Nancy Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, Nancy Guthrie news,
This combo from images provided by the FBI shows surveillance footage at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP)

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace,” Savannah Guthrie said, adding that the family would pay for her return.

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Also read Masked, armed and tampering with cameras: Chilling new video emerges in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping as police detain a person

In a separate video posted on 15 February, she appealed directly to anyone with knowledge of her mother’s whereabouts, saying it was “never too late to do the right thing.”

The case remains open. The FBI has not named a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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