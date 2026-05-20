Who is Nadia Marcinko, Epstein’s girlfriend who could face scrutiny despite 2008 plea deal

Prison records show Nadia Marcinko visited Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, at least 67 times during his 13-month sentence in jail, BBC News reported.

Epstein’s girlfriend for seven years, after Ghislaine Maxwell, Marcinko later became an assistant pilot of his private plane. While Marcinko has never been accused of any crime, the girls in Florida’s Palm Beach, whose testimonies led to Epstein’s conviction, have told police that she contributed to their abuse, BBC highlighted.

A Congresswoman now wants Marcinko, and three other women who were named as Epstein’s “potential co-conspirators,” be investigated, despite being granted immunity from prosecution in a 2008 plea deal.

Who is Nadia Marcinko?

Nadia Marcinko was born into a well-off, respected family in Slovakia.

Up until 2025, Marcinko remained an active member of a Zen Buddhist centre in New York.

It’s not yet clear if the US Congress committee would call Marcinko, who disappeared from public view several years ago, to testify.

How did Nadia Marcinko meet Epstein?

Marcinko first met Epstein in New York in 2003, at the age of 18, at a birthday party for Jean-Luc Brunel. A close friend of Epstein, Brunel used to run a modelling agency in New York, and brought Marcinko from Paris to the US, weeks ahead of the party, according to the report.

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Though shy, Marcinko used to model as teenager, with assignments taking her to Japan and Taiwan, according to her interview in a Slovak newspaper, BBC quoted.

Following their brief meeting at the party, Epstein invited Marcinko to his mansion in Palm Beach. Then she went on to his private Caribbean island, Little St James, according to investigators. This set her off as a constant travel partner to Epstein, with their relationship soon turning romantic.

Epstein as a dominating partner

BBC cites emails which, however, show Epstein to be quite dominating, expecting Marcinko to run the house and scout for other young women or girls for him.

Following Epstein’s death in 2019, Marcinko told investigators he used to control all aspects of her life, including her weight and clothing. According to them, as the BBC noted, she said he had forced her to have multiple plastic surgeries and physically abused her.

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In 2006, Epstein tried to control her finances, which made her absolutely uncomfortable, according to messages accessed by the BBC.

In one email to him, she wrote: “Since I met you, my life revolves around you, there is nothing else I have and it makes me feel very uneasy.”

Marcinko’s apparent independence

However, by 2009, Marcinko began to reduce her financial dependence on Epstein.

Epstein paid tens of thousands of dollars for Marcinko to train as a pilot, as emails between them reflect, soon promoting herself over social media platforms as the “Global Girl.”

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Despite her independence, Marcinko’s relationship with Epstein intensified after his release from prison in July 2009, BBC reported quoting emails. The couple was trying to have a baby by the month of October that year, even as Marcinko continued to be a scout for him.

The split-up

In 2010, the couple broke up following Epstein’s abusive behaviour towards her, even though they remained friends.

The next year, Marcinko got a new work visa based on her independent aviation job. In 2012, she co-piloted Epstein’s private jet on some flights to his island.

In 2013, Epstein also arranged for her to get a job as a flying instructor for the company of entrepreneur Dean Kamen, BBC noted, adding that the financier agreed in 2015 to double the income she used to earn from other sources.

Switching sides

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Nadia switched sides in 2018, as she began to cooperate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in their investigation.

Four years after Epstein was arrested again in 2019, the FBI supported Marcinko’s application to stay in the US even after her visa ran out in 2022, claiming she had been “recruited, harboured, and obtained by Jeffrey Epstein and others for purposes of a coercive sexual relationship”.

Previously, her lawyer said that she wanted to eventually speak out about her victimisation and help other survivors; however, she was currently “working on her healing,” BBC report quoted.