N Korea’s Kim, China’s Xi discussed how to ‘jointly steer’ denuclearisation talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping had in-depth discussions on how to “jointly study and steer” the situation on the Korean peninsula and denuclearisation talks, North Korea’s state media KCNA said on Thursday.

Kim said during his China visit this week that there is no change in North Korea’s stance to faithfully carry out the agreement reached with US President Donald Trump during their Singapore summit, and pursue a peaceful resolution through discussion, KCNA said.

Xi told Kim North Korea’s reasonable demands must be resolved, KCNA said.