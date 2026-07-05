Rocket debris? Mystery ‘space balls’ found on Australian beach, triggers safety alert

Suspected space debris found on a Queensland beach has triggered an investigation after mysterious silver spheres were discovered and safely secured by emergency crews.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 5, 2026 09:06 PM IST
space debris australiaAccording to an expert, the silver spheres that appeared on the beaches of Queensland could be “space balls” that are left over from rocket launches. (Photo: X/ @QldFireDept)
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Authorities in Australia have launched an investigation after suspected space debris in the form of mysterious silver spheres washed up on the shores of a beach in north Queensland this weekend.

According to an expert, the silver spheres that appeared on the beaches of Queensland could be “space balls” that are left over from rocket launches, The Guardian reported.

Location specifics and hazardous material suspicions

The mysterious objects were discovered on Forrest Beach, north of Townsville, Australia, and the Australian Space Agency (ASA) on Sunday confirmed that it was trying to determine the whereabouts of the “space debris”.

The police have said that it suspects the objects might contain hazardous chemicals.

Australia space debris The fire department on Sunday said a 50-metre exclusion zone was announced at the location where the mysterious objects appeared. (Photo: X/ @QldFireDept)

Fire department contains multiple large objects

According to the Queensland Fire Department, a total of six large sphere objects were found on the beach, of which five have been “secured into drums” and the sixth object was being “rendered safe”.

Protective measures and public exclusion zones

Since concerns were raised over hazardous chemicals, crews were reportedly seen in protective suits when putting the spheres in barrels.

The fire department on Sunday said a 50-metre exclusion zone was announced at the location where the mysterious objects appeared, and urged the public to not touch any suspicious objects.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire Department confirmed that “multiple hazardous objects were located on the beach,” ABC News reported. The spokesperson added, “Crews, including specialist scientific teams, worked overnight to safely secure three objects into drums.”

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Inter-agency coordination and safety clearances

Police said that they are not investigating the incident and that there’s no danger to the local community in Queensland.

A spokesperson for ASA, which is working with the National Emergency Management Agency, confirmed that the objects that appeared on Forrest Beach are suspected to be space debris, The Guardian reported.

A report by ABC News stated that Forrest Beach was shut after the mysterious objects appeared under the Public Safety Preservation Act, but it has since been revoked.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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