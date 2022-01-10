scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 10, 2022
Must Read

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 more years in prison

Suu Kyi was convicted last month on two other charges and given a four-year prison sentence, which was then halved by the head of the military-installed government.

By: AP | Bangkok |
January 10, 2022 11:09:08 am
Ousted leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four more years in prison (AP/File)

A court in Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Suu Kyi was convicted last month on two other charges and given a four-year prison sentence, which was then halved by the head of the military-installed government.

The cases are among about a dozen brought against the 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate since the army seized power last February, ousting her elected government.

Suu Kyi’s supporters say the charges against her are contrived to legitimize the military’s actions and prevent her from returning to politics

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement