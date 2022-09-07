scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Myanmar to start buying Russian oil products, pay in roubles – RIA

Myanmar leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Far East port of Vladivostok.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing (REUTERS/FILE)

Myanmar has started buying Russian oil products and is ready to pay for deliveries in roubles, the RIA news agency cited junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing as saying on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Kremlin said the Myanmar leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far East port of Vladivostok.

“Our relations are developing positively,” the Russian news agency quoted Putin as saying during the meeting.

Min Aung Hlaing’s second trip to Russia in less than two months comes as Myanmar’s ruling military looks to shore up one of its few diplomatic alliances in the face of growing international pressure.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:59:44 am
