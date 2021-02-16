Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi – lawyer

February 16, 2021 3:28:35 pm
Myanmar police have filed a second charge against former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after the military deposed her and seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, her lawyer said on Tuesday.
She has already been charged with importing walkie talkies, but lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told local media she was facing a second charge of violating the country’s Natural Disaster Law.
He said Suu Kyi had met with a judge on a videocall due to COVID-19 regulations, but lawyers could not attend because they had not been granted power of attorney.
Asked about her health, Khin Maung Zaw said: “No news is good news. We haven’t heard or received bad news. “The date of the next court hearing will be March 1, he added.
