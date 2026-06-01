Myanmar explosion toll rises to 55. What we know so far

This handout photo provided by Palaung Land shows rescuers and local residents carrying out search operations in the aftermath of an explosion in Kaungtup village in Namhkam township in Shan state, Myanmar on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Palaung Land via AP)

A building storing industrial mining explosives accidentally detonated, killing at least 55 people and injuring over 100 others, on Sunday, May 31, 2026. This incident happened around noon, in Kaungtup village in the Namhkam township of northeastern Myanmar.

According to the BBC, a source familiar with the ground situation confirmed the death toll had risen to at least 55, higher than the 45 initially reported. Among the 46 bodies recovered and cremated by Sunday evening, three were confirmed to be Chinese nationals. The victims also included children, among them a one-year-old toddler.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic armed group that controls the area and is actively fighting Myanmar’s central military junta, officially classified the incident as an “accidental explosion.” The group’s economic department confirmed the facility was storing gelignite- a type of industrial blasting explosive- for use in local mining operations, and stated that an active investigation is underway to determine exactly how the material ignited.