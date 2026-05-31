At least 45 people killed after blast at building storing explosives in Myanmar

The rescuer, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said 74 wounded people had been transported to the township hospital and rescue operations were continuing. (Photo: Representational photo)

A blast on Sunday at a building in northeastern Myanmar said to have been storing explosives for mining has killed more than 45 people, according to rescue workers and independent media reports.

About 70 other people were injured in the explosion that took place around noon in the village of Kaungtup, in Namhkam township.

The area, located about 3 kilometers (2 miles) south of the Chinese border, is under the control of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, an ethnic armed group fighting Myanmar’s central government.

A rescue worker who rushed to the site of the blast told The Associated Press that 46 bodies, including six children, had been recovered by Sunday evening and taken for cremation.