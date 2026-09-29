Myanmar airstrike: At least 49 killed near market in Arakan Army-held area of Rakhine

Myanmar's military allegedly bombed a market area in Arakan Army-held Kyauktaw, killing dozens and wounding many more.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readSep 29, 2026 08:23 AM IST First published on: Sep 29, 2026 at 08:23 AM IST
Myanmar airstrikeAirstrike near a market in Myanmar's Rakhine state kills 49 people. (Representational/File Photo)

A Myanmar military air strike near a market in rebel-held territory killed at least 49 people and injured 58 others on Monday, according to the rebel group and a rescue official who spoke to The Associated Press (AP).

The strike hit Kyauktaw township in western Rakhine state, about 340km (210 miles) west of Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. The area is controlled by the Arakan Army, a powerful ethnic armed group. AP said it could not independently confirm details of the attack.

In a statement issued early on Tuesday, the Arakan Army said a fighter jet dropped two bombs near a local market at about noon. It said the dead included vendors, shoppers and people passing by, and that 22 of the injured were in a critical condition.

Wai Hun Aung, a senior rescue official in Rakhine, confirmed the casualty figures to AP, citing rescue workers at the scene. He said the market was the main wholesale centre in the region, with traders and shoppers coming from across the state. “This is one of the most severe airstrikes in Rakhine,” he said.

Photos and videos on social media showed burning buildings, damaged vehicles and a nearby bridge partly destroyed.

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The Arakan Army said it would take “effective retaliatory measures soon” against those it holds responsible. The military did not comment straight away. It has said before that it strikes only legitimate military targets, and it accuses resistance groups of terrorism.

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