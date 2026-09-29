Myanmar airstrike: At least 49 killed near market in Arakan Army-held area of Rakhine

Airstrike near a market in Myanmar's Rakhine state kills 49 people. (Representational/File Photo)

A Myanmar military air strike near a market in rebel-held territory killed at least 49 people and injured 58 others on Monday, according to the rebel group and a rescue official who spoke to The Associated Press (AP).

The strike hit Kyauktaw township in western Rakhine state, about 340km (210 miles) west of Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. The area is controlled by the Arakan Army, a powerful ethnic armed group. AP said it could not independently confirm details of the attack.