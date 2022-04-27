Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years in jail for corruption

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and sentenced her to five years in jail, according to a source with knowledge of the proceedings.
The case was the first of 11 corruption charges against the Nobel laureate, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
The source declined to be identified because her trials are being held behind closed doors.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.