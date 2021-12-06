Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in prison

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison on charges of incitement and violations of a law on natural disasters by a court in Myanmar, Reuters reported on Monday.

In total, 11 charges have been laid against Suu Kyi including corruption, violating the Official Secret Act, telecom law and violation of Covid regulations among others. She has denied all charges. These charges carry a combined maximum sentence of more than a century in prison.

A Reuters source also said ousted President Win Myint got the same jail sentence in the first verdicts against the former leaders who were put on trial after the military seized power in a coup on February 1.

Supporters of Suu Kyi say the cases are baseless and designed to end her political career and tie her up in legal proceedings so that the military can be in power.

The military, however, says Suu Kyi is being given due process by an independent court led by a judge appointed by her own administration.

Before she was ousted in a military coup this February, she was leading a democratically elected government. Protests against the coup were met with a violent crackdown.