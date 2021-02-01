Deeply concerned by developments in Myanmar, democracy must be upheld: India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Monday said it was deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar, after the military staged a coup and declared that it had taken control of the country for one year under a state of emergency. The country’s top leadership, including de factor leader Aung San Suu Kyi, have also been detained, according to reports from Myanmar.

“We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely,” the MEA said in a statement.

In a statement issued from the White House earlier today, the United States said it was alarmed by the news of the coup and was monitoring the situation closely. “The US is alarmed by reports that Burmese military has taken steps to undermine country’s democratic transition, including arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi & other civilian officials in Burma. President Biden has been briefed by NSA,” White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has also condemned the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and the political leaders in the country. “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar’s new Parliament,” the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

In a broadcast aired on its own television channel, Myawaddy TV, early on Monday, the military declared a one-year state of Emergency. It claimed that the move was made in order to preserve the “stability” of the state, following the “huge irregularities” in the election that took place in November, AFP reported.



Suu Kyi, who led the National League for Democracy (NLD) to a landslide win in the 2020 elections, along with the President of the country Win Myint, and several other political leaders were detained.

The military takeover came after a week of rumours and speculation ahead of the scheduled opening of Myanmar’s newly elected lower house of Parliament.