scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 01, 2021
Breaking News

Deeply concerned by developments in Myanmar, democracy must be upheld: India

The country’s top leadership, including de factor leader Aung San Suu Kyi, have also been detained, according to reports from Myanmar.

By: Express Web Desk | February 1, 2021 10:38:23 am
myanmar, myanmar elections, myanmar polls, myanmar elections november, aung san suu kyi, myanmar People's Alliance for Credible Elections, indian expressMyanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, September 19, 2017. (Reuters Photo: Soe Zeya Tun)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Monday said it was deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar, after the military staged a coup and declared that it had taken control of the country for one year under a state of emergency. The country’s top leadership, including de factor leader Aung San Suu Kyi, have also been detained, according to reports from Myanmar.

“We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely,” the MEA said in a statement.

In a statement issued from the White House earlier today, the United States said it was alarmed by the news of the coup and was monitoring the situation closely. “The US is alarmed by reports that Burmese military has taken steps to undermine country’s democratic transition, including arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi & other civilian officials in Burma. President Biden has been briefed by NSA,” White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

ALSO READ |Explained: What has led to the coup in Myanmar?

Meanwhile, the United Nations has also condemned the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and the political leaders in the country. “The Secretary-General strongly condemns the detention of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders on the eve of the opening session of Myanmar’s new Parliament,” the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

In a broadcast aired on its own television channel, Myawaddy TV, early on Monday, the military declared a one-year state of Emergency. It claimed that the move was made in order to preserve the “stability” of the state, following the “huge irregularities” in the election that took place in November, AFP reported.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png


Suu Kyi, who led the National League for Democracy (NLD) to a landslide win in the 2020 elections, along with the President of the country Win Myint, and several other political leaders were detained.

The military takeover came after a week of rumours and speculation ahead of the scheduled opening of Myanmar’s newly elected lower house of Parliament.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement