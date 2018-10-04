Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Myanmar burns ivory, skins to fight illegal wildlife trade

Myanmar burns ivory, skins to fight illegal wildlife trade

It said the parts were destroyed to raise public awareness about the illegal wildlife trade, to try to deter such activities and to promote international cooperation in suppressing the crime.

By: AP | Naypyitaw | Updated: October 4, 2018 4:50:03 pm
illegal ivory smuggling, illegal animal bones smuggling, illegal smuggling, ivory, Myanmar burns illegal ivory, animal part smuggling, World News, Indian Express Myanmar destroyed 277 pieces of ivory, 227 bones of elephants and other animals, 1,544 different horns and 25 wildlife skins. (Representational image)

Authorities in Myanmar have burned an estimated $1.3 million worth of confiscated ivory and other parts of endangered animals, days after a conservation group charged that the country’s ivory exports to China are increasing.

Myanmar’s Natural Resources Ministry said the items destroyed Thursday in the capital, Naypyitaw, included 277 pieces of ivory, 227 bones of elephants and other animals, 1,544 different horns and 25 wildlife skins.

It said the parts were destroyed to raise public awareness about the illegal wildlife trade, to try to deter such activities and to promote international cooperation in suppressing the crime.

A report issued Tuesday by the Kenya-based group Save the Elephants said ivory going to China comes from both poaching within Myanmar as well as pieces originating in Africa.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How dad Fred Trump's empire made millions for Donald Trump
Watch Now
How dad Fred Trump's empire made millions for Donald Trump
Buzzing Now
Advertisement