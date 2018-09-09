My India visit was productive: Former Nepal premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport here, former Nepal premier Prachanda said his visit was a “successful and productive one”. (File) Upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport here, former Nepal premier Prachanda said his visit was a “successful and productive one”. (File)

Chairman of ruling Communist Party of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” who returned home on Sunday wrapping up his four-day trip to India, termed his visit as “successful and productive”.

“It is rare to have long discussions with top leaders during bilateral meetings but this time it was a good opportunity for me. I had discussion with PM Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders on various issues related to the two countries,” he said, adding “This has given a very positive message to both countries”.

“We had discussion on different issues including bilateral relations mutual cooperation, trade promotion, Nepal’s trade deficit, issues surfacing on Nepal-India borders and post-earthquake reconstruction mainly figured among others,” said Prachanda.

He said the objective of his visit was to raise with the Indian leadership agreements the two countries reached earlier so as to ensure their timely and effective implementation.

Prachanda during his visit called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh.

