‘Morale on ship is high’: Inside ‘hantavirus’ cruise ship where 3 died, others fell sick

Health workers get off the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying nearly 150 people as it remains off Cape Verde after three passengers died and several others fell seriously ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak. (AP)

The cruise ship MV Hondius remains anchored off the Cape Verde coast, carrying nearly 150 passengers and crew. The ship had recently faced an outbreak of a deadly hantavirus, killing three people and leaving four others sick.

The World Health Organization reported seven cases in total – three deaths, one critically ill passenger previously evacuated, and three on board with mild symptoms, reported Associated Press.

The MV Hondius, a Dutch vessel operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, departed Argentina on April 1 for a weeks-long polar cruise to Antarctica and several isolated South Atlantic islands. The ship is now awaiting the medical evacuation of three people before sailing to Spain’s Canary Islands – either Gran Canaria or Tenerife – a voyage of approximately three days.