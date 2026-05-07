‘Morale on ship is high’: Inside ‘hantavirus’ cruise ship where 3 died, others fell sick

Health workers get off the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying nearly 150 people as it remains off Cape Verde after three passengers died and several others fell seriously ill in a suspected hantavirus outbreak. (AP)
The cruise ship MV Hondius remains anchored off the Cape Verde coast, carrying nearly 150 passengers and crew. The ship had recently faced an outbreak of a deadly hantavirus, killing three people and leaving four others sick.
The World Health Organization reported seven cases in total – three deaths, one critically ill passenger previously evacuated, and three on board with mild symptoms, reported Associated Press.
The MV Hondius, a Dutch vessel operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, departed Argentina on April 1 for a weeks-long polar cruise to Antarctica and several isolated South Atlantic islands. The ship is now awaiting the medical evacuation of three people before sailing to Spain’s Canary Islands – either Gran Canaria or Tenerife – a voyage of approximately three days.
What has WHO said?
The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the WHO was notified about a “cluster of passengers” with respiratory issues aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship last Saturday in a news conference, reported BBC.
Speaking on the cases, he said that eight cases have been reported, including three deaths. He added that five of those cases are confirmed, while the other three are suspected.
How have people aboard the ship reacted?
Qasem Elhato, a passenger aboard the ship, shared a video of the ship’s mood, AP reported. “Our days have been close to normal, just waiting for authorities to find a solution. But morale on the ship is high and we’re keeping ourselves busy with reading, watching movies, having hot drinks and that kind of things,” he said.
Belgian passenger Helene Goessaert told broadcaster VRT that everyone is “in the same boat, literally,” adding, “You don’t embark on a trip with the idea that one of your fellow passengers won’t make it.”
Story continues below this ad
She noted that communication has been consistent: “We receive information at regular intervals. It is accurate. For the rest, it is a waiting game. Today we received fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. That was very important to us.”
What are the cases reported on cruise?
Among the deaths caused by the virus, the first was of a Dutch man, whose body was removed at St. Helena on April 11.
The second was his wife, who collapsed at the Johannesburg airport and subsequently died in the hospital on April 26.
A sick British man was also evacuated to South Africa and remains in intensive care. Two other cases have tested positive for hantavirus.
Story continues below this ad
How did Hantavirus spread on luxury ship?
Hantavirus typically spreads through inhaling contaminated rodent droppings and does not usually transmit person to person, though health officials say it might be possible.
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness, told AP that officials are investigating possible human-to-human transmission and believe the first person was likely infected before boarding. Officials have been told that there are no rats on board.
The Cape Verde authorities sent medical teams to the ship as a precaution, while South Africa has begun contact tracing. Officials emphasize that the risk of a major public health threat remains low.
(Written by Nityanjali Bulsu, who is an intern at The Indian Express.)
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More