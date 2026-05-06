Hantavirus reaches Europe after deadly cruise ship outbreak: All you need to know

Health workers in protective gear arrive to evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde. (AP Photo)

A passenger who recently disembarked from the MV Hondius has tested positive for a deadly strain of Hantavirus after arriving in Europe on Wednesday, raising concerns of a potential cross-border health scare, New York Post reported.

The case has drawn attention not only because of the virus’ severity but also due to the circumstances under which it emerged – a confined cruise environment where infections can spread rapidly before detection.

Health authorities are now racing to trace contacts and assess exposure risks, as the possibility of the virus extending beyond the ship introduces a new layer of urgency. Aboard the cruise were 150 passengers, among whom three are dead, some are in critical states, and the rest are in quarantine.