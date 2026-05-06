Hantavirus reaches Europe after deadly cruise ship outbreak: All you need to know

A passenger who recently disembarked from the MV Hondius has tested positive for a deadly strain of Hantavirus after arriving in Europe on Wednesday, raising concerns of a potential cross-border health scare, New York Post reported.
The case has drawn attention not only because of the virus’ severity but also due to the circumstances under which it emerged – a confined cruise environment where infections can spread rapidly before detection.
Health authorities are now racing to trace contacts and assess exposure risks, as the possibility of the virus extending beyond the ship introduces a new layer of urgency. Aboard the cruise were 150 passengers, among whom three are dead, some are in critical states, and the rest are in quarantine.
What is Hantavirus?
Hantavirus is a rodent-borne illness. It spreads when people breathe in air contaminated by infected rodent droppings, urine, or saliva – not through casual human contact.
What makes this outbreak alarming is the specific strain involved: the Andes orthohantavirus, found in South America, is the only strain in the world known to spread between humans, though that requires prolonged, close contact.
The MV Hondius cruise ship is anchored at a port in Praia, Cape Verde. (AP Photo)
Casualties and health status
Three passengers have died. A British man remains in intensive care in South Africa. Three others are reporting mild symptoms, The Guardian reported.
Of the nearly 150 people on board, eight cases have been confirmed or suspected so far – though that number could rise. Because the virus has an incubation period of two to eight weeks, passengers who appear healthy today may still develop symptoms in the coming weeks.
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Docked in Spain
The MV Hondius is currently docked near Cape Verde off the west coast of Africa, with most passengers still under quarantine, The Guardian reported.
Three passengers have been medically evacuated to the Netherlands. The remaining passengers are expected to travel to the Canary Islands, where they will undergo medical screening before being transferred to their home countries.
A passenger who had disembarked earlier has since tested positive in Europe, confirming the outbreak has crossed beyond the ship.
Background of the ship
The MV Hondius departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1 with 88 passengers and 59 crew members. The ship stopped at multiple islands across the South Atlantic and in mainland Antarctica.
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Five days into the voyage, the first passenger – a 70-year-old man – developed fever, headache, and mild diarrhea. He died on April 11. His wife fell ill shortly after and died on April 26.
A third passenger died on May 3. The ship’s South American departure point is significant: Argentina is home to the Andes strain, and investigators believe exposure likely occurred either on land before boarding or through a contaminated source on the ship itself.
(Written by Nityanjali Bulsu, who is an intern at The Indian Express)
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