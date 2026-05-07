MV Hondius hantavirus outbreak: US authorities track missing passengers after deaths

The United States is among the countries which is closely monitoring passengers who travelled on MV Hondius cruise ship which is at the centre of a deadly hantavirus outbreak.

US authorities tracking passengers after deadly outbreak

After the suspected death of three people and infections spreading to at least five others, the luxury cruise is now sailing towards Spain’s Canary Islands after pausing for three days near Cape Verde off the West African coast. On Thursday, a woman reportedly contracted the hantavirus who had not been a passenger on the ship.

Dozens exited cruise ship without contact tracing

Ship operator and Dutch officials have revealed that over two dozen passengers exited the MV Hondius cruise after it was reported that hantavirus has spread on the ship on April 24 without contact tracing, AP reported. The revelation has concerned the authorities as it is believed that the virus could spread with travelers returning home.