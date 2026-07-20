4 Indians killed after commercial vessel attacked near Ukraine’s Odesa Port

MV Golden Leo attack: The ship had 17 crew members on board, including five Indians.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 09:58 PM IST
indians killed in ukraine odesaIndia condemned the attack and reiterated that targeting commercial shipping is deplorable. (Photo: Reuters)
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At least four Indian nationals were killed, and one remains in critical condition after a commercial vessel, MV Golden Leo, was attacked while departing the port of Odesa in Ukraine on Sunday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

The MEA, in the statement, added that there were 17 crew members on board the ship, including 5 Indian nationals.

“As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition. Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected,” MEA stated.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the Indian nationals who were killed in the attack on commercial vessel MV Golden Leo, and wished the Indian national who is injured and hospitalised in critical condition a speedy recovery.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery.”

New Delhi further criticised the attack on the vessel and said commercial shipping and civilian crew members should be avoided.

“India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided,” the external affairs ministry added.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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