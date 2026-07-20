4 Indians killed after commercial vessel attacked near Ukraine’s Odesa Port

At least four Indian nationals were killed, and one remains in critical condition after a commercial vessel, MV Golden Leo, was attacked while departing the port of Odesa in Ukraine on Sunday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

The MEA, in the statement, added that there were 17 crew members on board the ship, including 5 Indian nationals.

Our statement on attacks on commercial vessel – MV GOLDEN LEO ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/rhM365hrWJ pic.twitter.com/UMfD7qmT53 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 20, 2026

“As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition. Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected,” MEA stated.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the Indian nationals who were killed in the attack on commercial vessel MV Golden Leo, and wished the Indian national who is injured and hospitalised in critical condition a speedy recovery.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery.”

New Delhi further criticised the attack on the vessel and said commercial shipping and civilian crew members should be avoided.

“India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided,” the external affairs ministry added.