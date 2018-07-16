We will end up having an extraordinary relationship: Donald Trump before meeting Vladmir Putin in Helsinki

US President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. The meeting between the leaders of the two superpowers comes five days after the conclusion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Brussels. (Photo: Reuters) US President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. The meeting between the leaders of the two superpowers comes five days after the conclusion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Brussels. (Photo: Reuters)

The long-awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is taking place in Helsinki. Before the ‘one on one meeting’, the US president said that getting along with Russia would be a ‘good thing, not a bad thing’. In his initial interaction with Putin, Trump congratulated him for hosting ‘a very great world cup’ which the US President described as ‘one of the best ever’.

“We have a lot of good things to talk about. We have discussions on everything from trade to military to missiles to nuclear to China. We will be talking a little bit about China, our mutual friend, President Xi,” Trump was quoted as saying by ANI.

While Trump was seen as hopeful about the meeting’s outcome, Putin talked about the ‘problem areas of the world’. “The time has come to talk in a substantive way about our relations and problem areas of the world,” the Russian President was quoted as saying by AFP.

The meeting between the leaders of the two superpowers comes five days after the conclusion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Brussels. In his complaints against other NATO members, Trump urged the member countries to contribute greater funds for the expenditure of the military alliance formed in 1949 to contain the perceived threat of the erstwhile Soviet Union.

“Many countries are not paying what they should. And, frankly, many countries owe us a tremendous amount of money for many years back, where they’re delinquent, as far as I’m concerned, because the United States has had to pay for them,” Trump was quoted as saying during the summit.

