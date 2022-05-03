scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Must Read

Muslims being targeted with violence around the world: Joe Biden

At a White House reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Biden said he has appointed the first Muslim to serve as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

By: PTI | Washington |
May 3, 2022 10:11:37 am
Biden, Biden on Muslins, Eid, Eid al-Fitr, White House, Joe Biden, US, World news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsUS President Joe Biden. (AP Photo)

Around the world, Muslims are being targeted with violence, US President Joe Biden said on Monday asserting that Muslims make America stronger every single day even as they still face real challenges and threats in the society that they live in.

At a White House reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Biden said he has appointed the first Muslim to serve as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

“It’s especially important because today, around the world, we’re seeing so many Muslims being targeted with violence. No one, no one should discriminate against oppressed or be oppressed for their religious beliefs,” he said to applause from the select gathering at the White House.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Arooj Aftab, a Pakistani vocalist and composer, was one of the speakers at the event along with First Lady Jill Biden and Dr. Talib M. Shareef, Imam of Masjid Muhammad, known as ‘The Nation’s Mosque’ in Washington, DC.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 3, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 3, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
In Bengal’s lone CPM-led civic body, lessons in practical politicsPremium
In Bengal’s lone CPM-led civic body, lessons in practical politics
How heat wave added to power demand amid coal shortagesPremium
How heat wave added to power demand amid coal shortages
An Expert Explains: ‘Need ease of doing science, wider distribution...Premium
An Expert Explains: ‘Need ease of doing science, wider distribution...
More Premium Stories >>

“Today, we also remember all those who are not able to celebrate this holy day, including Uyghurs and Rohingyas and all those who are facing famine, violence, conflict, and disease,” Biden said.

“And honour the signs of hope and progress toward the world we want to see, including the ceasefire, which allowed the people in Yemen to honour Ramadan and celebrate Eid in peace for the first time in six years,” he added.

“But at the same time, we have to acknowledge that an awful lot of work remains to be done abroad and here at home. Muslims make our nation stronger every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia that exists,” he said.

Biden said, making the US more equitable, more inclusive for Muslim Americans is an essential part of the enduring work to form the more perfect union.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

“We’re the only nation in all the history of the world that’s been organised not based on a religion, race, ethnicity, geography, but on an idea. Think about that. An idea,” he said.

In a tweet after the event, Biden said, “Jill and I were honoured to host an Eid al-Fitr reception at the White House tonight, and we send our warmest greetings to everyone celebrating across the world. Eid Mubarak!” Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris too wished people on the occasion.

“Doug and I send our warmest wishes to all who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr. Muslims in the US and around the world celebrate after a month of deep reflection, helping those in need, and connecting with community. From our family to yours, Eid Mubarak!” she said in a tweet.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News