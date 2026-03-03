‘Treacherous aggression’: Muslim World League slams Iran after attack on US embassy in Riyadh

The Muslim World League (MWL) Tuesday strongly condemned what it described as Iranian aggression targeting the United States Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Middle East conflict has entered a volatile fourth day with large-scale combat operations intensifying across the region.

In an official statement issued from Makkah, the organisation denounced the alleged attack as “treacherous Iranian aggression” and part of what it called Iran’s continued “criminal attacks” against countries in the region.

The Muslim World League releases a statement from its X handle. It reads: “The Muslim World League (MWL) has strongly condemned the treacherous Iranian aggression targeting the Embassy of the United States in the city of Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as part of its… pic.twitter.com/neRFifQspv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2026

The statement, released by the MWL’s General Secretariat, included remarks from Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the MWL and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars. He described the alleged actions as a “blatant Iranian aggression” that violates religious principles as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms.

Al-Issa also stressed Saudi Arabia’s stated position on the conflict, noting the Kingdom’s efforts to prevent escalation and protect civilians across the region, including the Iranian people.

Reaffirming its position, the MWL expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, backing all measures taken by the Kingdom in response to the situation. The statement further included prayers for the country’s safety, calling for protection of its leadership, territory, and people from harm.