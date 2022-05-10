scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Musk, who has called himself a "free speech absolutist," recently inked a $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform.

By: Reuters |
Updated: May 10, 2022 11:38:19 pm
Elon Musk, Twitter, Donald Trump, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsElon Musk

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tuesday he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump, while speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference.

Musk, who has called himself a “free speech absolutist,” recently inked a $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform.

The decision to ban Trump from Twitter did not silence the former president’s voice, but rather amplified his views among people on the political right, Musk said, calling the ban “morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter shortly after the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter cited “the risk of further incitement of violence” in its decision.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 10, 2022: What you need to read today
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: The voice from US stirring Khalistan waters in Pu...Premium
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: The voice from US stirring Khalistan waters in Pu...
Mines to mines… so ran the SorensPremium
Mines to mines… so ran the Sorens
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement