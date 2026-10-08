Elon Musk hits out at ‘oligarchs’ for blocking Starlink in India

SpaceX's Starlink is closer than ever to launching its satellite internet service in India. (File Photo)

Elon Musk has hit out at unnamed “oligarchs” over the long wait for Starlink’s launch in India. In a post on X, the SpaceX founder said the satellite internet service was being stopped “to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people”, and added: “You can guess who they are.” He did not name anyone.

Starlink has a licence to offer satellite internet services in India, but it is still waiting for security clearances and spectrum band allocation before it can start commercial services, Bloomberg reported. The company says it has built 20 gateway sites and India-specific security controls, and is ready to begin once India gives the go-ahead.