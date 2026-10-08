Elon Musk hits out at ‘oligarchs’ for blocking Starlink in India

The wait for Starlink's India launch has clearly frustrated Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 8, 2026 08:19 AM IST First published on: Oct 8, 2026 at 08:19 AM IST
Elon Musk-IndiaSpaceX's Starlink is closer than ever to launching its satellite internet service in India. (File Photo)

Elon Musk has hit out at unnamed “oligarchs” over the long wait for Starlink’s launch in India. In a post on X, the SpaceX founder said the satellite internet service was being stopped “to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people”, and added: “You can guess who they are.” He did not name anyone.

Starlink has a licence to offer satellite internet services in India, but it is still waiting for security clearances and spectrum band allocation before it can start commercial services, Bloomberg reported. The company says it has built 20 gateway sites and India-specific security controls, and is ready to begin once India gives the go-ahead.

What Musk said

Musk made the remarks while replying to a post which argued that India needs Starlink to bring faster internet to areas where phone towers and fibre cables are hard to build, India Today said.

“This is a crime against the people of India!” he added. In another post, he said Starlink would give fast and affordable internet to people who cannot pay current prices or have no connection at all.

Bloomberg reported Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel did not reply to its requests for comment, which were sent after regular business hours.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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